A man is claiming that piranhas attacked him and bit off a part of his finger. The video he shared has gone viral, but many are calling it fake and AI-generated. The man, however, is sticking to his story, insisting the incident was real and that he was injured.

A young man is claiming that he lost a part of his finger in a piranha attack. After his video went viral on social media, many people called it fake. In response, the man has said that the incident was real and a piranha really did bite off a piece of his finger. However, the facts of this incident have not been independently verified yet.

The Piranha Attack Video

The whole thing started with a Facebook video shared by a man named Leandro Aponte on August 25. Along with the video, he wrote a caption in Spanish, saying it was a memory of when piranhas almost bit off his finger in Bellavista. The video shows a person standing in water while fish are seen biting his body, especially his back. The person is trying to push the fish away with his hands.

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Netizens Say It's AI, Man Says It's Real

As soon as the video went viral, many people started questioning if it was real. Some commented that the fish were not moving naturally and the visuals looked fake or AI-generated. Others pointed out that even though the fish were biting, there were no wounds or marks on the man's body. Another user commented that piranhas usually tear away flesh, they don't just stick to the body.

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But in response to all the criticism, Aponte repeated his claim, saying, “They took a piece of my finger.” He maintains that the video shows a real incident. At the same time, Aponte has not clarified if the fish in the video are actually piranhas or where exactly the incident took place.