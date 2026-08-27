Nepal's Foreign Ministry has set up an Emergency Control Room to aid foreign nationals after deadly Bhotekoshi flash floods in Rasuwa district. The floods have killed 359 people, with 910 missing, prompting large-scale rescue operations.

Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on Thursday established an Emergency Control Room (ECR) to coordinate assistance for foreign nationals affected by the devastating Bhotekoshi flash floods in Rasuwa district, which have caused massive loss of life, extensive infrastructure damage and reports of missing persons.

In a notice, the ministry said the ECR will serve as the central coordinating body for search and rescue, information verification and consular assistance for foreign nationals affected by, missing in, or otherwise connected to the flood incident. The ministry has appealed to diplomatic missions, international organisations, families of missing persons and members of the public to provide information about foreign nationals affected by or missing in connection with the Rasuwa flash flood through the designated emergency channels. The ECR can be contacted through emergency hotline/WhatsApp numbers +977-9744441227 and +977-9744441228, available from 7 am to 10 pm, or via email at emergency@mofa.gov.np.

Death Toll Rises as Rescue Operations Continue

MoFA also urged the public to refrain from circulating unverified information and to rely on official channels for updates. The move comes as Nepal continues large-scale search, rescue and relief operations following devastating flash floods that have killed 359 people, while 910 people remain missing or out of contact, according to the latest update from Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

District-wise Casualty Report

The NDRRMA said the 359 bodies were recovered from eight districts, with the highest number of casualties reported in Chitwan (132), followed by Nawalparasi East (82), Dhading (33), Gorkha (30), Nuwakot (28), Tanahun (22), Rasuwa (17) and Nawalparasi West (15). The Gorkha figure includes various human body parts, according to the authorities.

Status of Foreign Nationals

Among those reported missing or out of contact are 517 foreign citizens and 127 Nepali citizens living abroad who were visiting Nepal. The disaster has also affected Indian nationals. The Ministry of External Affairs said 84 Indian nationals have been rescued, while 290 remain uncontactable, as of its latest update at 8 pm on Thursday. The rescued Indians include 63 workers of the Trishuli-I project and 21 people from Tamil Nadu, who had travelled to Nepal for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, according to the MEA.

Nepal has mobilised 13,295 security personnel for search and rescue operations, including 7,250 Nepal Police personnel, 4,200 Nepal Army personnel and 1,845 Armed Police Force personnel, according to NDRRMA. The authority said 716 people were rescued by helicopter through 69 rescue flights, including 50 foreign nationals, while another 756 people were rescued by land during the day. Relief supplies have also been dispatched to affected areas through trucks and helicopters.

New Flood Warning for Bhotekoshi River

The ongoing response has been complicated by a fresh warning of another potentially major flood in the Bhotekoshi River system. Nepal's Department of Hydrology and Meteorology said information received from China through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated that an obstruction in the upper course of the Lhende River had led to the formation of a lake upstream.

Upstream Obstruction Creates Lake

The lake is continuing to rise, creating a risk of an outburst. The NDRRMA said the obstruction is located approximately 18 kilometres upstream of the Rasuwagadhi border and has resulted in a lake covering around 0.11 square kilometres.

"As there remains a risk of another major flood, all concerned parties in the lower coastal areas are urged to exercise necessary caution and remain highly vigilant," NDRRMA said.

The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has similarly urged residents along the lower banks of the Bhotekoshi River, passengers, rescuers and others to remain in safe locations away from riverbanks and other risky areas until further notice.

The latest developments come after the major flash flood struck Nepal's Rasuwa district on Wednesday, sending a powerful surge of water, sediment and boulders through the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems and causing widespread destruction to settlements and critical infrastructure. (ANI)