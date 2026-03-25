Iran’s Big Move: Tehran Allows ‘Non-Hostile’ Ships in Strait of Hormuz Amid War | World Iran has made a significant move in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, announcing that “non-hostile vessels” will be allowed to pass amid the ongoing regional conflict.According to officials, ships can transit the waterway only if they coordinate with Iranian authorities and are not linked to hostile actions against Tehran.The decision comes as tensions escalate involving the Iran, United States, and Israel, impacting one of the world’s most critical oil routes—through which nearly 20% of global oil supply flows.Experts say this selective access highlights Iran’s attempt to control maritime movement while avoiding a complete shutdown of global energy flows.0:00 – Iran’s Major Strategic Move 0:55 – Tehran Allows ‘Non-Hostile’ Ships Through Hormuz 2:25 – Trump Claims: “U.S. Has Won the War

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