MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

Iran’s Big Move: Tehran Allows ‘Non-Hostile’ Ships in Strait of Hormuz Amid War

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Mar 25 2026, 04:25 PM IST
Share this Video

Iran’s Big Move: Tehran Allows ‘Non-Hostile’ Ships in Strait of Hormuz Amid War | World Iran has made a significant move in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, announcing that “non-hostile vessels” will be allowed to pass amid the ongoing regional conflict.According to officials, ships can transit the waterway only if they coordinate with Iranian authorities and are not linked to hostile actions against Tehran.The decision comes as tensions escalate involving the Iran, United States, and Israel, impacting one of the world’s most critical oil routes—through which nearly 20% of global oil supply flows.Experts say this selective access highlights Iran’s attempt to control maritime movement while avoiding a complete shutdown of global energy flows.0:00 – Iran’s Major Strategic Move 0:55 – Tehran Allows ‘Non-Hostile’ Ships Through Hormuz 2:25 – Trump Claims: “U.S. Has Won the War

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

Iran’s Big Move: Tehran Allows ‘Non-Hostile’ Ships in Strait of Hormuz Amid War | World
Now Playing
Iran’s Big Move: Tehran Allows ‘Non-Hostile’ Ships in Strait of Hormuz Amid War | World
Russian Drone Strike Hits Lviv, 22 Injured | Ukraine Under Attack | War News | World
Now Playing
Russian Drone Strike Hits Lviv, 22 Injured | Ukraine Under Attack | War News | World
India Escorts LPG Ships Amid Hormuz Tensions, Navy Chief’s Big Statement | West Asia Conflict
Now Playing
India Escorts LPG Ships Amid Hormuz Tensions, Navy Chief’s Big Statement | West Asia Conflict
Donald Trump Fuels Diplomacy Buzz, Amplifies Pakistan’s Offer to Mediate US–Iran Talks | World
Now Playing
Donald Trump Fuels Diplomacy Buzz, Amplifies Pakistan’s Offer to Mediate US–Iran Talks | World
John Cena Set for NEW WWE Role; Major Comeback Twist Revealed | Wrestling News | WWE 2026
Now Playing
John Cena Set for NEW WWE Role; Major Comeback Twist Revealed | Wrestling News | WWE 2026
Rajnath Singh Holds High-Level Defence Meet Amid West Asia War | Breaking News
Now Playing
Rajnath Singh Holds High-Level Defence Meet Amid West Asia War | Breaking News
Trump’s 5-Day Iran War Pause Decoded | Strategy, Pressure or Peace Move? | World News
Now Playing
Trump’s 5-Day Iran War Pause Decoded | Strategy, Pressure or Peace Move? | World News
India Expo 2026: Taiwan Showcases AI Power | 40+ Innovations on Display | Technology
Now Playing
India Expo 2026: Taiwan Showcases AI Power | 40+ Innovations on Display | Technology
Trump’s ‘Pearl Harbor’ Remark Sparks Global SHOCK During Japan Meet
Now Playing
Trump’s ‘Pearl Harbor’ Remark Sparks Global SHOCK During Japan Meet
Trump’s ‘Pearl Harbor’ Remark Sparks Global SHOCK During Japan Meet
Now Playing
Trump’s ‘Pearl Harbor’ Remark Sparks Global SHOCK During Japan Meet

Entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Sets New Benchmark: Ram Gopal Varma Praises Aditya Dhar | Entertainment
03:06
Now Playing
Dhurandhar 2 Sets New Benchmark: Ram Gopal Varma Praises Aditya Dhar | Entertainment
Ranveer Singh Top 20 Superhit Songs | Energetic Hits That Defined His Stardom | Entertainment
03:31
Now Playing
Ranveer Singh Top 20 Superhit Songs | Energetic Hits That Defined His Stardom | Entertainment
Dhurandhar 2: Anupam Kher Slams PROPAGANDA Tag, Praises Ranveer Singh & Aditya Dhar
08:34
Now Playing
Dhurandhar 2: Anupam Kher Slams PROPAGANDA Tag, Praises Ranveer Singh & Aditya Dhar
Dhurandhar 2 Twitter Review: Masterpiece or Propaganda? Ranveer Singh Sets X on Fire 🔥
03:10
Now Playing
Dhurandhar 2 Twitter Review: Masterpiece or Propaganda? Ranveer Singh Sets X on Fire 🔥

News

Iran’s Big Move: Tehran Allows ‘Non-Hostile’ Ships in Strait of Hormuz Amid War | World
03:22
Now Playing
Iran’s Big Move: Tehran Allows ‘Non-Hostile’ Ships in Strait of Hormuz Amid War | World
Kerala Elections 2026: 5 X-Factors That Will Decide Who Wins! | India | Politics
03:36
Now Playing
Kerala Elections 2026: 5 X-Factors That Will Decide Who Wins! | India | Politics
Russian Drone Strike Hits Lviv, 22 Injured | Ukraine Under Attack | War News | World
03:25
Now Playing
Russian Drone Strike Hits Lviv, 22 Injured | Ukraine Under Attack | War News | World

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
02:50
Now Playing
‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project

Lifestyle

LPG Shortage Due to Middle East War? 20 Smart Ways to Cook Without Worry
03:40
Now Playing
LPG Shortage Due to Middle East War? 20 Smart Ways to Cook Without Worry
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?