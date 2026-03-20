Dhurandhar 2 Twitter Review: Masterpiece or Propaganda? Ranveer Singh Sets X on Fire 🔥
Dhurandhar 2 is dominating Twitter with explosive reactions. While Ranveer Singh earns massive praise for his performance, netizens are divided over the film’s political angle. From 'masterpiece' to 'propaganda', here’s everything X users are saying about the most talked-about Bollywood release right now.
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