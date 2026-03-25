Russian Drone Strike Hits Lviv, 22 Injured | Ukraine Under Attack | War News | World

Russian Drone Strike Hits Lviv, 22 Injured | Ukraine Under Attack | War News | WorldA Russian drone attack has struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, leaving 22 people injured and causing significant damage to infrastructure.Officials reported that multiple drones targeted residential and key areas, marking a serious escalation in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War. Emergency services rushed to the scene as residents faced panic and destruction.0:00 — 22 Injured in Drone Strike Amid Escalating Tensions1:05 — Eyewitness Accounts Emerge Following Lviv Attack2:06 — Firefighter Teams on Site

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