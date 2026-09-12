Isha Foundation has shared an update on the Nepal-Tibet floods, saying 77 Kailash Manasarovar participants and three volunteers remain unaccounted for as authorities continue identification efforts and teams coordinate with governments and families.

The Isha Foundation has issued a fresh update on the devastating flash floods near the Nepal-Tibet border, saying it continues to work with government authorities, embassies, police, search-and-rescue teams and local volunteers to obtain information about those affected by the disaster. Two weeks after the floods, 77 participants of the Kailash Manasarovar Sojourn and three volunteers remain unaccounted for, with the figure unchanged from the foundation’s previous update.

The foundation said its teams and volunteers have been working across Nepal and other locations to support affected families, coordinate with authorities and share verified information as it becomes available. It added that identification efforts at the site are still underway and could take considerable time due to the difficult conditions.

Government And Embassy Liaison

According to the Isha Foundation, it remains in regular contact with Chinese, Indian and Nepali authorities, as well as the relevant embassies of 19 countries in India, Nepal and China.

The teams are following up through official channels to seek information about affected individuals, understand the procedures being followed by authorities and ensure that information received through government and consular channels is passed on to families.

The foundation said identification details, photographs and other relevant documents have been shared with authorities and search-and-rescue teams, where appropriate, to assist with identification and search efforts.

Isha volunteers have also been communicating with agencies including the US State Department and Global Affairs Canada to seek updates from the Chinese government. The foundation said information about procedures communicated to families of one nationality has also been shared with other governments so they can seek similar assistance for their nationals.

The foundation said any information that can appropriately be released will first be communicated to affected families and made public where legally, ethically and practically appropriate.

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77 Participants And Three Volunteers Remain Unaccounted For

The Isha Foundation said 77 participants of the Kailash Manasarovar Sojourn and three volunteers remain unaccounted for following the flash floods.

The number remains unchanged from the previous update. Authorities have indicated that identification work at the site is continuing and may take considerable time because of the challenging conditions.

Isha said it remains committed to assisting the authorities with the identification process and will provide support in whatever manner officials request.

The foundation has also said it will protect the privacy and anonymity of affected families and volunteers. It will therefore not release the names, photographs or personal information of those affected on public platforms or to media organisations.

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Access To Flood Site Remains Restricted

Access to the affected site at Gyirong Port on the Chinese side of the Nepal-Tibet border remains restricted by Chinese authorities for forensic and rescue operations.

Access on the Nepal side is also restricted by Nepali authorities, with no private individuals or organisations being permitted to enter the affected area.

Isha volunteers had been stationed in Gyirong Town to gather updates on the relief efforts. However, the foundation said Chinese authorities later instructed all non-official personnel to leave the area.

The foundation said it will provide further information if and when access to the site is permitted.

Ground Coordination In Nepal

In Nepal, around 25 Nepali volunteers have been deployed to support the on-ground response.

The volunteers' knowledge of the local language has helped them coordinate with hospitals, mortuaries, police, government offices and other authorities, while also helping them understand information being released locally.

The team has approached the Nepal Police and Nepal Tourist Police, shared the complete list of affected individuals and available documents, established points of contact and maintained regular communication with officials.

Through its volunteer network, the foundation has also established contact with the Nepali Army and shared information about missing individuals with personnel involved in search-and-rescue efforts.

Identification Process Underway

The Isha Foundation said its volunteer teams are regularly monitoring official Nepali and Chinese government and police sources for information on rescue operations and identification efforts.

Following the disaster, there was initially no centralised system for gathering information. The Nepal-based volunteer team therefore visited hospitals and mortuaries to collect available information and understand the identification process.

The team has continued to follow up with these institutions and has also visited the DNA centre to understand the procedures and requirements involved in identification.

As identification procedures vary between countries, the foundation said the process is being coordinated through the respective countries' consular services.

Information Being Shared With Families

The foundation said information and procedures received from embassies and authorities are being communicated to affected families.

This includes ensuring that emergency contacts receive information shared by authorities and understand the relevant next steps.

Isha said it will continue following up with local authorities and emergency services and will share relevant information with families as soon as it becomes available.

Dedicated Hotline For Families

A dedicated team of Isha volunteers is working around the clock to respond to emails and phone calls received through its hotline and email channels across eight countries.

The foundation said it aims to respond to every query within 24 hours.

For information, questions or tips related to the situation, people can contact yatra.kailash@ishausa.org.

The foundation has also urged anyone with new information that could assist the authorities or emergency services to share it through the designated communication channels.

Practical Support For Affected Families

Apart from coordinating with authorities, the Isha Foundation said it is also assisting families with practical matters arising from the disaster.

This includes working with the Nepal tour operator and DHL to arrange the transportation of belongings left behind by participants in Kathmandu.

The foundation also thanked emergency workers involved in the response, along with Nepali, Chinese and Indian embassies, diplomats, government authorities, police, search-and-rescue teams and forensic teams.

The Isha Foundation said it remains committed to obtaining, following up on and sharing relevant information with affected families and the wider community as soon as it is able to do so.