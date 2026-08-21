India and Singapore concluded their 4th ministerial roundtable, identifying new areas for partnership like green economy, fintech, and semiconductors. The ministers reviewed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and discussed initiatives for deepening ties.

Deepening Strategic Partnership

India and Singapore successfully concluded the fourth ministerial roundtable, where the top brass of both countries identified new and emerging areas such as green economy, industrial parks, fintech, and semiconductors to further deepen the partnership. Sharing the details in a press release, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that the ministers reviewed the progress of the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP), under the six pillars of Advanced Manufacturing, Connectivity, Digitalization, Healthcare and Medicine, Skills Development and Sustainability.

Appreciating the steady growth of bilateral cooperation, the Ministers discussed initiatives in new and emerging areas such as Green Economy, Industrial Parks, Food Security, Digital Connectivity and Fintech, Semiconductors and Green Shipping as some of the potential areas for deepening collaborations, the MEA said.

High-Level Delegations

The Indian side comprised of Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs; S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs; Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry; and Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Commerce & Industry, and Electronics & Information Technology.

The Singaporean side was represented by Gan Kim Yong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry (Trade); K Shanmugam, Senior Minister, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs; Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Foreign Affairs; Josephine Teo, Minister for Digital Development and Information; and Jeffrey Siow, Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance.

Review of Progress and Future Collaborations

As per the release, the Ministers also noted the progress achieved under the ISMR pillars, such as significant increase in UPI-PayNow Connect transactions; implementation of the pilot for registration of Indian generic medicines in Singapore; export of Litchis, Mangoes, Cherries and Plums from India to Singapore; and the approval of Indian establishments by Singapore Food Agency for export of processed poultry products to Singapore.

Other areas included development of the National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) for Skilling in Chennai; organization of the 4th Singapore-India Hackathon (15-17 November 2026) in Singapore; forthcoming rollout of the Green Lane Initiative for Semicon; Green hydrogen supply chain development; and opening of the Singapore Business Federation office in Bengaluru.

Ministers agreed to work towards further enhancing linkages between Indian states and Singapore, including through regular visits of Chief Ministers from India to Singapore.

Key Agreements Exchanged

As per the release, an MoU between the FSSAI and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) regarding cooperation in the area of Food Safety was exchanged, which will facilitate the exchange of technical information related to food safety to facilitate bilateral trade of agri and food products.

Another MoU between the Ministry of Port, Shipping and Waterways, India, and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, Singapore, for Maritime Heritage Cooperation will establish the framework for cooperation in the area of maritime heritage and facilitate exchanges between museums and relevant institutions of India and Singapore-- including the National Maritime Heritage Complex in Lothal, Gujarat.

The two partners also witnessed the exchange of a Letter of Intent (LoI) between India's TRAI and the Info-communications Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA). The LoI is aimed at promoting the exchange of information concerning respective experiences in the regulation of the telecommunications and broadcasting industry.

Bilateral Meetings and Industry Engagements

Notably, during their visit, the Indian Ministers also called on Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister of Singapore.

Other key interactions included Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meeting Jeffrey Siow, Minister for Transport and Second Minister of State for Finance; EAM Jaishankar meeting K Shanmugam, Senior Minister, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs; and Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Significantly, EAM and Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan jointly laid the foundation stone of the new Chancery cum Residential Building Complex of the High Commission of India, Singapore.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal addressed the India-Singapore Business Forum and had meetings with potential investors and industry partners. He also visited, along with Gan Siow Huang, the Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Ministry of Trade and Industry of Singapore, a special exhibition of Indian agri-products to promote their export to Singapore.

MoS Jitin Prasada engaged with relevant stakeholders from the semiconductor sector. The Semiconductor Industry Roundtable was also held on this occasion.

As per the release, the ministers from both sides also received the report of the 4th India-Singapore Business Roundtable (ISBR). ISBR serves as a strategic and advisory forum for key business leaders to provide industry perspectives.

Notably, the unique mechanism of ISMR underscores the dynamic, multidimensional and future-oriented relationship between India and Singapore, which, during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Singapore in September 2024, was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and a roadmap for the same was adopted during the visit of Prime Minister Wong to India in September 2025. (ANI)