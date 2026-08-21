A game of snakes and ladders turned terrifying in Indonesia when a real python lunged at one of the players. The boy narrowly escaped the attack.

A game of snakes and ladders turned into a terrifying moment in Indonesia when a real python lunged at one of the players. The video was posted on the Kang Den Kebon Reptile profile and has since gone viral.

In the footage, two boys were playing a large game of snakes and ladders laid out on the ground. Several pythons were also present in the area. As the boys rolled the dice and counted, one of them was jumping up and down in excitement.

The boy jumped just in time as the python struck towards him

Suddenly, a python lunged towards the boy who was jumping. The boy reacted quickly and jumped back, narrowly avoiding the attack. Had he not been alert, he could have been bitten.

The video has drawn widespread attention online, with viewers expressing shock at the close call.

The incident occurred in Indonesia, though the exact location is unclear.

No injuries were reported.

The video continues to circulate widely.