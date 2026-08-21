UP CM Yogi Adityanath hosted a Japan-India youth delegation, calling them 'future ambassadors' to strengthen ties. He stressed that shared learning and cross-cultural understanding are pivotal as the nations near their 75th diplomatic anniversary.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday hosted a joint delegation from Japan and India, emphasising that youth exchanges are pivotal to driving the next chapter of bilateral relations as the two nations approach a major milestone in their diplomatic history.

Speaking at an interaction in Lucknow with Yamanashi Governor Kotaro Nagasaki, 13 Japanese high school students, and 20 local students from schools across the city, the Chief Minister urged the younger generation to build lasting connections across borders. Highlighting the foundational role of education and cross-cultural understanding, CM Yogi Adityanath underscored that future diplomatic strength relies on shared learning environments: "Our strongest relationships are built in classrooms, campuses, laboratories, and between young minds. May our children understand each other's culture, values, and life vision; may they learn together and grow together. Because today's children will be the most effective ambassadors of the India-Japan partnership tomorrow."

A Vision for the Future

Looking ahead to the upcoming 75th anniversary of India-Japan diplomatic relations, the Chief Minister pointed out how combining Japan's traditional work philosophy with India's youth demographic could yield unprecedented global benefits: "Next year marks 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Japan. You are the future ambassadors to strengthen these ties. Japan is known for its technology, tradition, and commitment. When the strengths of Japan--ikigai, teamwork, mutual respect--come together with India's young workforce and talent, it will create new global possibilities. Today you are students; tomorrow you will be scientists, artists, sports champions, policy makers, and global leaders."

Broader Philosophical Goals

He further connected the partnership to broader philosophical goals, linking India's traditional ideal of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of inclusive development: "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas--is an extension of the idea of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam."

Uttar Pradesh: A Spiritual Heartland

The Chief Minister also highlighted Uttar Pradesh's significance as a centre of spiritual tourism and spoke about the places visited by the Japanese students during their trip. "Uttar Pradesh is known as the heartland of India's spiritual tourism. You are in the Awadh region; Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, is nearby. You also visited Agra and saw the Taj Mahal. Next, you will visit Varanasi, one of the oldest cities in the world, and Sarnath, where Lord Buddha gave his first sermon. In essence, Uttar Pradesh is a major centre of India's spirituality."

Japanese Delegation Optimistic

The Japanese students also expressed optimism about their visit to India and the opportunities for greater interaction with their Indian counterparts. Yamanashi Governor Kotaro Nagasaki, in his remarks, underlined the importance of working towards a prosperous future together and called upon students from both countries to embrace the spirit of teamwork and contribute to taking India-Japan ties forward. (ANI)