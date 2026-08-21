Imagine spotting a polar bear peacefully sleeping in the Arctic. You might expect everyone nearby to keep their distance. But one person decided to do something very different — and the seemingly bizarre choice ended up costing thousands of dollars

A person in Norway has been fined 50,000 Norwegian kroner (around $5,350) after using a ship’s horn to wake a sleeping polar bear.

The incident took place earlier in August in Lomfjorden, a fjord along the western side of Hinlopenstretet in Svalbard. A vessel spotted a polar bear sleeping on land when someone on board decided to sound the ship’s horn.

The loud noise startled the animal and caused it to wake up and move to another location.

According to the Governor of Svalbard, the incident was later reported by other people who were on board the vessel. Officials concluded that the polar bear had been intentionally disturbed. The person involved has not been identified.

Person Accepts $5,350 Fine

The individual was fined 50,000 Norwegian kroner, equivalent to approximately $5,350, for violating Section 30a of the Svalbard Environmental Act. The person accepted the fine and paid it.

Norwegian law has specific rules governing how people must behave around polar bears. The legislation prohibits anyone from unnecessarily disturbing, luring or pursuing the animals.

The rules are particularly strict because encounters between humans and polar bears can potentially put both sides at risk.

How Close Can You Get to a Polar Bear in Svalbard?

People in Svalbard are required to maintain a distance of at least 300 metres from polar bears. The minimum distance increases to 500 metres between March 1 and June 30.

The law also states that anyone who finds themselves closer to a polar bear than the permitted distance must retreat to maintain a lawful distance.

People are also required to take necessary precautions to avoid dangerous encounters and protect themselves from potential polar bear attacks without unnecessarily injuring or killing the animal.

In other words, approaching or deliberately disturbing a polar bear is not something authorities take lightly.

Why Are Polar Bears Protected in Svalbard?

Svalbard is an important habitat for polar bears and is located between mainland Norway and the North Pole. Polar bears have been protected under international law since 1973. Hunting polar bears was also banned in Svalbard that year.

According to Polar Bears International, there are around 26,000 polar bears remaining across the world. Around 250 polar bears from the Barents Sea population are estimated to live on Svalbard. With their Arctic habitat already under pressure, authorities place considerable emphasis on limiting unnecessary human interference.

Climate Change Remains a Major Threat

Human disturbance is only one of the challenges facing polar bears. Climate change, declining sea ice, pollution, disease, inadequate habitat protection and increasing commercial activity are among the other threats facing the species.

A study published in Scientific Reports in January offered a somewhat encouraging finding. Researchers discovered that adult polar bears in Svalbard maintained their body condition between 1995 and 2019, despite the region experiencing rapid sea-ice loss.

However, scientists warned that the finding should not be interpreted as evidence that Svalbard’s polar bears are safe from climate change. Continued loss of sea ice could eventually make it increasingly difficult for the animals to find food and survive in the Arctic.

A Costly Reminder to Leave Wildlife Alone

The Svalbard incident may sound unusual, but it highlights why strict wildlife rules exist in the Arctic.

A person apparently decided to wake a sleeping polar bear with a ship’s horn. The result was not just a startled animal moving away, but also a 50,000-kroner fine.

For visitors travelling through Svalbard, the message from authorities is clear: seeing a polar bear in the wild may be an extraordinary experience, but keeping a safe distance and avoiding unnecessary disturbance is essential.