India's UN envoy Parvathaneni Harish called for text-based talks on UNSC reforms. He criticised a co-chairs' paper for not reflecting strong support for expanding permanent membership and for questioning the UN Charter's clear definition of permanency.

India Demands Text-Based Negotiations on UNSC Reforms

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish, on Monday (local time) called for text-based negotiations on United Nations Security Council (UNSC) reforms and criticised the co-chairs' Elements Paper for not accurately reflecting the strong support among member states for expanding the Council's permanent membership. Speaking at a meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) framework on Security Council reforms, Harish said the IGN process should follow the same approach as other UN negotiations and be conducted on the basis of a written text. "The IGN cannot be fundamentally different from other UN processes, wherein negotiations are held based on a text," he said.

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Objection to 'Permanency' Discussion

Harish also objected to the Elements Paper's suggestion that the concept of "permanency" requires further discussion and clarification. He said the UN Charter already provides a clear distinction between permanent and non-permanent members of the Security Council. "The Elements Paper proposes further discussion and clarification on the concept of 'permanency'. The UN Charter is very clear on this question and there is no room for ambiguity. Article 23 clearly categorises the UNSC members into two: permanent and non-permanent. Therefore, the definition of a permanent seat needs no further elaboration on classification as a divergence," he said.

The Indian envoy said groups and member states, including the African Group, the G4 and the L69 Group, recognise permanent membership in accordance with the provisions of the UN Charter. "Groups and member states, including the African group, the G4 and L69, treat a permanent member, serving or future, strictly in accordance with the provisions of the Charter," Harish said.

Concerns Over Regional Representation

Raising concerns over regional representation, Harish said the Elements Paper does not adequately reflect the broad support for increasing African representation in the Security Council. "Further, on convergences under regional representation, there is no mention of the broad support for improving the representation of African group in the UN Security Council. The IGN meeting that focused on presentation of the African model had made the supportive views of all key stakeholders known," he said.

Support for Expansion Understated

Harish further argued that the document understates the level of support among member states for expanding the permanent category of Security Council membership. "The support of a majority for expansion in the permanent category has been reduced to 'a significant number of delegations' in the Elements Paper. Despite the categorical position of a majority of member states in favour of expanding the permanent category, as reflected either in the national statements delivered at the IGN or through association with groups such as L69, G4, CARICOM, etc., this has not been depicted accurately," he said. India has consistently advocated comprehensive reforms of the UN Security Council, including expansion in both permanent and non-permanent categories, arguing that the current structure no longer reflects contemporary global realities and the aspirations of developing countries. (ANI)