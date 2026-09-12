Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) and the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy (TFD) held a meeting in Faisalabad to bolster human rights advocacy. They focused on improving documentation and fact-finding for marginalised communities in Pakistan.

Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP), in collaboration with the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy (TFD), held a consultation meeting in Faisalabad, Pakistan, on Human Rights Documentation, Fact-Finding and Advocacy for the marginalised communities.

According to HRPF, the consultation was organised under the HRFP-TFD initiative, alongside activities of the Human Rights Defenders (HRDs) Network. The initiative seeks to strengthen human rights advocacy across Pakistan, promote democratic values, enhance community-level engagement, and advance the principles of the rule of law.

Strategies for Effective Human Rights Work

Participants discussed ways to improve the identification, documentation and follow-up of human rights violations and cases reported through HRFP’s REAT Helpline, HRDs Network and other available sources. They shared that effective advocacy also depends on timely, accurate and reliable documentation, because properly documented issues can help facilitate engagement with government institutions, national and international human rights mechanisms, and other relevant decision-makers.

The HRFP-TFD’s speakers emphasised expanding the Human Rights Defenders (HRDs) Network across Pakistan by involving local stakeholders and community members, including activists, teachers, doctors, lawyers, women, youth and people from different professions. These local participants can help identify, report, and document human rights violations and support democracy and human rights protection at the grassroots level.

HRFP and TFD also highlighted the need for stronger national-level communication, coordination, and information sharing, including through media and social media. The expanded network aims to encourage collective action, maintain regular coordination beyond the project period, and ensure the long-term sustainability of human rights and democracy-promotion efforts.

HRFP’s Fact-Finding Team and Advocacy Group presented field experiences, documented cases and lessons learned from ongoing investigations and advocacy initiatives with success stories. The teams also highlighted challenges encountered while documenting cases and pursuing appropriate responses, HRFP stated.

Leadership Voices and Partnerships

Naveed Walter, President of HRFP, emphasised the importance of effective consultation, coordination, fact-finding, investigation, and credible documentation in addressing human rights violations. He highlighted the joint efforts to engage like-minded organisations and stakeholders in strengthening human rights advocacy and accountability.

Naveed Walter also stressed Pakistan’s commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the principle of “leaving no one behind,” particularly that religious minorities, women, and children should have equal protection, opportunities and access to justice.

He underscored the importance of SDG 17, “Partnerships for the Goals,” noting that strong collaboration, reliable data, and timely documentation are essential to effectively present human rights concerns at the local, national, and international levels. He emphasised that advancing the 2030 Agenda requires strengthened global cooperation and meaningful partnerships.

Diocesan Director of the National Commission for Justice and Peace (NCJP), Fr Khalid Rashid Asi, pointed out the importance of proper documentation in bringing human rights cases and concerns to the attention of government institutions and the international community. He described the forum as a genuine grassroots platform, providing an opportunity for communities to voice the challenges and problems they face at the ground level.

Guest speaker, a Catholic priest, Fr Khalid Rashid Asi, said that he has been familiar with the activities of the Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) for the past 30 years and praised the organisation for maintaining the same commitment and dedication since its inception. He further reaffirmed the Church’s commitment to continuing its collaboration with HRFP in promoting justice and supporting marginalised and vulnerable communities.

Members of the HRDs Network, including Nusrat Samuel, Cherubina Nadeem, John Victor, Sohail Emmanuel, and others, endorsed their commitment to collaborative action for the protection and promotion of human rights. They underlined the need to strengthen democratic practices and expressed concern over human rights violations and undemocratic tendencies that undermine the rule of law.

Ongoing Efforts and Future Outlook

HRFP Administrator Lawrence Thomas, Program Coordinator Shadman John and Research Officer Nadeem Walter highlighted its ongoing efforts to support religious minorities and vulnerable communities. Through its 24/7 HRFP’s REAT Helpline (0800-0-9494), which has been operated from Faisalabad since 2013, over 800 calls have been received in the first three quarters of 2026, demonstrating continued demand for accessible human-rights reporting and response services.

The consultation ended with participants committing to stronger human-rights documentation and fact-finding, better coordination among defenders, improved advocacy, and the promotion of democracy and the rule of law across Pakistan.