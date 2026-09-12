Former diplomat Veena Sikri says India's foreign policy is "non-West," not "anti-West." She asserts that BRICS strengthens India's strategic autonomy and provides a platform to address the unique problems faced by the Global South.

Defining India’s foreign policy posture, former diplomat Veena Sikri highlighted New Delhi's commitment to strategic autonomy, emphasising that while India represents the Global South, its position remains strictly "non-West" rather than "anti-West." Speaking with ANI regarding India's chairship of the 18th BRICS Summit, Sikri underscored that New Delhi views the bloc as a vital platform to address the distinct challenges faced by developing nations under the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family).

India's 'Non-West, Not Anti-West' Stance

"For India, one point is very important: that while BRICS represents the global South, so in that sense, we are not Western countries; we are non-West. But we are not anti-West. That is very important. We are not anti-West; we want to live as one world. India believes in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, and we want to live with one world. But we want the problems of the South, the very special problems of the South, they should be given due seriousness and due attention by the countries of the world," Sikri said.

"We want that friendship, and we want that camaraderie and mutual benefit from the BRICS countries, but also to talk to other groups. So I think a grouping like BRICS has greatly strengthened India's approach of multipolarity," she added.

Highlighting the global impact of India's stance, Sikri noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision has strengthened international support for strategic autonomy. "A grouping like BRICS has greatly strengthened India's approach of multipolarity. It has convinced the world that strategic autonomy and multipolarity are very important, and that is the way for every country to follow... to talk to everybody and find solutions that are there," she remarked.

Stance on BRICS Currency and Trade

Detailing India's stance on economic integration and trade mechanisms within the grouping, Sikri pointed to India's opposition to a unified BRICS currency, while backing local currency settlements and shared digital infrastructure. "For example, for the BRICS currency, there is talk of the BRICS currency, and China has been pushing that a lot. But India has never supported that, the BRICS currency, because we feel that that will be taken as an anti-West step. It will be taken as an indication of de-dollarisation. But at the same time, we are prepared to trade with the BRICS countries in national currencies... And then we're prepared to also share digital payment infrastructure, you know, UPI system and so on... At the same time, we are very prepared to cooperate with the countries of the West," she explained.

Focus on India-China Relations

Turning to bilateral developments on the sidelines of the summit, the former diplomat noted the high diplomatic significance of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s arrival in India, marking his first visit since 2019. "We have to realise the significance of President Xi Jinping's visit because he's coming after seven years. He was last in India in 2019 when he came for the bilateral summit with Prime Minister Modi in Mamallapuram near Chennai. And after then, there was in 2020, there was Galwan. And after that, there was, you know, a real chill in the relationship," Sikri said.

Underlining recent military and diplomatic engagements following PM Modi and President Jinping's meetings in Kazan and Tianjin and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's recent visit to Beijing, Sikri expressed optimism regarding border stability and economic normalisation between the two Asian neighbours. "So it is a forward movement, and we hope that on the basis of the 8-point objective grouping to ensure peace and tranquillity along the border, some progress will be made," she noted.

Noting the prospect of a high-level meeting between the leadership, she said that the "bilateral between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi Jinping will be important to set the tone for the next chairmanship," as China prepares to assume the BRICS chair next.

18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13. India's Chairship is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, with development, sustainability and innovation forming key areas of focus.

BRICS has emerged as an important platform for coordination among major emerging economies and for advancing the interests of the Global South in multilateral institutions. Its agenda covers development, finance, technology, trade and people-to-people exchanges.

For India, the 2026 Chairship is focused on translating the expanded representation of BRICS into meaningful cooperation and tangible outcomes, while building consensus among its diverse members and strengthening the effectiveness of existing mechanisms. (ANI)