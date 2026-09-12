On the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, PM Narendra Modi and UN Secretary-General António Guterres underscored the need to reform multilateral institutions like the UN Security Council to reflect current global realities.

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrived in India on Saturday for the BRICS Summit 2026, being hosted by New Delhi.

Modi, Guterres discuss multipolarity, UN reform

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres underscored the significance of multipolarity and the need to reform multilateral institutions, including the UN Security Council, to reflect contemporary realities in the current and ever-changing world during their meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in the national capital.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, Guterres congratulated Prime Minister Modi for India's chairship of BRICS for the fourth time. "Both leaders underscored the significance of multipolarity and the need to reform multilateral institutions, including the UN Security Council, to reflect contemporary realities," the MEA said.

The two leaders also discussed a range of issues, including ongoing conflicts in the world and freedom of navigation, sustainable development, human-centric artificial intelligence, progress in renewable energy and global food security. "They also held discussions on various issues, including ongoing conflicts and freedom of navigation, sustainable development, human-centric AI, progress in renewable energy, and global food security," the statement added.

Prime Minister Modi also wished Guterres the very best for the remainder of his tenure.

India's push for greater global role

The discussions on reform of multilateral institutions come as India continues to push for a greater role in global decision-making bodies.

Jaishankar on India's UNSC candidature

In July, India officially launched its campaign for election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2028-29 term.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, while launching India's candidature at the UN headquarters, outlined India's priorities, peacekeeping record and commitment to multilateralism. "It's a pleasure to join you this afternoon to launch India's candidature to serve as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the term 2028-29. We do so at a time when the world is facing a profound paradox... At the same time, we are witnessing levels of conflict, violence and instability that threaten even those who may be very far away," Jaishankar said.

He said member states would naturally assess both India's vision for addressing global challenges and its track record of contributing to international peace and security.

BRICS Summit 2026 under India's Chairship

The Modi-Guterres meeting took place as India hosts the 18th BRICS Summit under its 2026 chairship. India's Chairship is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, with development, sustainability and innovation forming key areas of focus.

BRICS has emerged as an important platform for coordination among major emerging economies and for advancing the interests of the Global South in multilateral institutions. Its agenda covers development, finance, technology, trade and people-to-people exchanges.

The grouping currently comprises 11 countries -- Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE. (ANI)