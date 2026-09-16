A seventh-grade schoolgirl’s GRWM video showing her 4:13 am morning routine has gone viral. From skincare, makeup and prayers to feeding her pet and packing her school lunch, the routine has divided viewers. While some questioned makeup and appearance at such a young age, others praised her independence, faith and ability to manage her routine.

A schoolgirl’s elaborate 'Get Ready With Me' (GRWM) video showing her morning routine before her first day of middle school has gone viral online. Her video drew millions of views and sparked a debate over makeup, self-care and childhood. The girl, whose Instagram account is based in Bahrain, shared the video with the caption, 'First day of middle school!'.

In the video, she starts her day at 4:13 am and takes viewers through her morning routine. She begins by removing a lip-care peel-off mask that she had kept on overnight before washing her face and massaging it.

She then offers her prayers, feeds her pet and continues getting ready for school. She shows her make-up routine including doing her eyebrows and eyelashes, applying lipstick and lip balm and using some foundation and other makeup products.

The schoolgirl then prepares her lunch before leaving for school at around 5:44 am.

Video goes viral

The video has received more than 3.2 million views, with thousands of people weighing in on her routine. While some users questioned the amount of time and effort being spent on makeup and skincare at such a young age, others praised her for being organised and taking care of herself.

One commenter wrote, “7th grade in the 80s. No makeup, no skincare routine, no self-care. We didn’t know contour, we knew corners. We didn’t do skincare, we did homework.”

Another user said they would “rather sleep” for another hour than follow such an elaborate morning routine.

Some comments focused specifically on the girl’s age and appearance. One user wrote that she appeared much older than a typical seventh grader and questioned whether children should be using makeup for school.

“I see lost childhood,” another commenter wrote.

However, many others defended the schoolgirl and said the focus should not only be on her makeup. One user pointed out that she woke up on her own, offered her morning prayer, fed her pet and packed her own lunch.

Another commenter wrote, “I see a responsible kid taking care of herself, her faith and her health.”

Several users also praised her for praying before getting ready for school. One comment said people were noticing the makeup while overlooking the fact that she had offered Fajr prayer and prepared for her day independently.

Others took a more relaxed view, describing her routine as simple grooming rather than excessive makeup. “It’s good to be groomed,” one user wrote.

Another comment summed up the reaction with humour: “This 7 grader has better self care routine than me... u go Gal.”

The viral GRWM video has therefore triggered two contrasting reactions, some viewers see it as a sign that childhood is becoming increasingly focused on appearance, while others see it as an example of a young girl developing independence, discipline and self-care.

What's your take?