Now a Grade 12 student and cancer-free, Alexander has returned to the pediatric oncology clinic at Southlake, not as a patient, but with a mission to bring the same moments of joy to children undergoing treatment.

For Alexander Ackled-Dold, a few LEGO figures and smiley faces on bandages became memories he carried long after beating leukaemia. Now a Grade 12 student and cancer-free, Alexander has returned to the pediatric oncology clinic at Southlake, not as a patient, but with a mission to bring the same moments of joy to children undergoing treatment.

As a child, Alexander spent countless hours in and out of hospitals while receiving treatment for leukaemia. During those difficult visits, the kindness of nurses and volunteers helped make the experience a little less frightening. Staff would draw smiley faces on his bandages, while one volunteer handed out LEGO minifigures to children during their treatment.

“Whenever I would go, I just remembered the little things some of the nurses would do that would make the visit less about me going there to get a treatment,” he said.

Inspired by those memories, Alexander and his family launched the Southlake Superheroes donation drive in September, seeking LEGO figures and cash donations for Southlake's pediatric oncology clinic.

The response has already been remarkable. The campaign has donated 573 LEGO minifigures and raised more than $2,575, which will help purchase new LEGO sets for young patients.

Alexander’s father, Simon Ackles-Dold, said the initiative has received an encouraging response, particularly from young donors.

"There was good initial feedback, positive feedback," he said.

“A lot of the younger kids at Alex’s school were donating their old LEGO figures, so lots of teenagers were giving, which is really nice to see.”

For Alexander, the goal is simple: give children undergoing treatment something fun to focus on during an otherwise difficult experience.

“It’s a good distraction for the kids when they’re there,” Ackles-Dold said.

The family does not hand the LEGO figures directly to children because access to patients is limited during treatment. Still, the initiative has given Alexander the chance to reconnect with the clinic staff who supported him years ago.

“It's been a long time, and it's been nice to give back to them and see them all happy about what I’m doing,” he said.

The family hopes to expand the initiative and continue raising funds in the coming months. Donations of cash and LEGO minifigures are still being accepted.

However, old LEGO sets cannot be donated because any items given to the clinic need to be sterilised.