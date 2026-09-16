An Australian man filmed having sex on a Bali driveway has been deported to Brisbane and barred from re-entering Indonesia for a decade, as authorities tighten surveillance on foreigner misconduct.

An Australian man has been deported from Bali and banned from entering Indonesia for ten years after being caught on CCTV engaging in sexual acts on a residential driveway.

Authorities identified the 28-year-old, referred to only by the initials BA, from footage showing him with a woman outside a home in North Kuta.

The video showed a topless man and a woman in a bikini walking onto a driveway before engaging in sexual activity for about 15 minutes. At one point, a passerby carrying a religious offering turned away after witnessing the pair.

Police later identified BA and coordinated with immigration officials to intercept him at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport on August 25, as he prepared to board a flight to Brisbane.

Deportation And Ban

BA was deported on September 8 aboard a Batik Air flight to Brisbane. Immigration authorities imposed a ten-year entry ban, citing the need to maintain order and security involving foreigners in Bali. Officials said the decision was part of broader efforts to strengthen immigration surveillance and enforce strict action against violations.

Reports said BA admitted to the act during questioning, explaining he met the woman at a beach club while intoxicated. The homeowner later forgave him and requested police halt the legal process. Police did not detain BA, handing him back to immigration authorities for deportation. The woman involved remained under investigation.