Massive Candlelight Procession Draws 250,000 Pilgrims to Fátima

More than 250,000 Catholic pilgrims gathered at the Shrine of Fátima in Portugal for the annual Candlelight Pilgrimage and Mass of the Blessing of the Candles. Worshippers from around the world filled the sanctuary with candles, hymns and prayers dedicated to the Virgin Mary during one of the most important Catholic pilgrimages in the world.The emotional procession featured the arrival of the statue of Our Lady of Fátima, illuminated crosses, barefoot pilgrims, worshippers walking on their knees in devotion, and thousands raising candles while singing “Ave Maria” and “Salve Regina.”Pilgrims described the event as a deeply spiritual experience, with many returning every year to pray for healing, family, gratitude and peace in the world.The annual Fátima pilgrimage takes place every May 12 and 13 in Portugal and commemorates the reported apparitions of the Virgin Mary to three shepherd children in 1917.0:00 – Arrival of Pilgrims at Fatima Shrine1:05 – Candlelight Procession & Prayers for Peace2:25 – Statue of Our Lady of Fatima & Spiritual Highlights

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