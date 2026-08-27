An Egyptian expat in Kuwait has filed a complaint saying he was kidnapped and robbed. He told the police that a 12-member gang forcibly took him to the Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh area, thrashed him, and stole his money before escaping. A case has now been registered against the 12 accused.

Kuwait City: A 12-member gang allegedly kidnapped an Egyptian expat in Kuwait's Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh area, beat him up badly, and robbed him of his money. The man has complained that the gang stole 840 Kuwaiti Dinars from him. Following the complaint, the Ministry of Interior has launched an investigation into the incident.

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In his complaint filed at the Jleeb police station, the man said that 12 strangers forced him into a vehicle, took him to the Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh area, and thrashed him. After stealing his money, they fled the scene. The Public Prosecution has now registered a case and ordered a detailed probe to identify the culprits and find out what exactly happened. Cops are also looking into whether the victim knew his attackers or if there was some other motive for the assault. Authorities have stepped up their efforts to track down and arrest the accused.

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