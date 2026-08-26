A young man was stabbed to death in Varkala on the day of Thiruvonam. The victim, Priju, a resident of Muthana, was killed around 5 PM in the Varkala-Kallambalam border area after a fight.

Thiruvananthapuram: A 32-year-old man was stabbed to death in Varkala's Muthana area on the festive day of Thiruvonam. The victim has been identified as Priju, also known as Praiju, a local resident.

The incident happened in the border area between Varkala and Kallambalam. Police said an argument that broke out while Priju was drinking with friends ended in the fatal stabbing.

The attack took place around 5 PM today, under the Kallambalam police station limits. Priju was reportedly drinking with his friends at Kochrumpoyka in Muthana when a five-member group, including Gaurikrishnan and Ambadi, arrived at the spot.

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An argument soon started between them and Priju, which quickly turned into a physical fight. In the middle of this chaos, Gaurikrishnan allegedly pulled out a knife he was carrying and stabbed Priju.

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Priju suffered two stab wounds to his chest and one to his back. He was immediately rushed to a hospital, but he couldn't be saved. Police teams, led by Circle Inspectors from Varkala, Kallambalam, Ayiroor, and Pallickal stations, have reached the crime scene. The Varkala DySP is also present and overseeing the investigation.