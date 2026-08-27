Rights group Paank has accused Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Department of the 'extrajudicial killing' of Akbar Haider during a raid in Turbat, Balochistan, calling it a violation of the right to life and demanding an impartial investigation.

Rights group Paank has alleged that Akbar Haider, a resident of Singani-sar in Turbat, Balochistan, was killed during a targeted raid by Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on August 25. In a statement shared on social media platform X, Paank alleged that Haider was killed inside his residence during the CTD operation, describing the incident as an "extrajudicial killing" and a violation of the fundamental right to life.

Rights Group Alleges Pattern of Abuse

The group did not provide details of the circumstances that led to Haider's death or cite an independent investigation into the incident. Paank expressed concern over what it described as the continued use of counter-terrorism operations for alleged extrajudicial killings and said that such incidents reflect broader concerns over accountability for alleged abuses by security forces in Balochistan.

The rights group also referred to Article 6 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), which protects the right to life, arguing that arbitrary deprivation of life is prohibited under international law.

Calls for Investigation and Accountability

Paank called on the Government of Pakistan to order an independent, transparent and impartial judicial investigation into Haider's death. It further demanded that officers and commanders found responsible be held accountable through lawful proceedings.

The organisation also urged the United Nations Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions and international human rights organisations to investigate the reported killing and examine what it described as a wider pattern of alleged extrajudicial violence in Balochistan.

Paank said accountability was necessary in Haider's case and called for an end to impunity for alleged extrajudicial killings in the province. (ANI)