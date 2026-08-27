UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed sadness over severe floods in Nepal and China. The UN is supporting Nepal's response. India's PM Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu also offered condolences and humanitarian assistance.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday expressed sadness over the severe flooding in "Nepal and China," saying the disasters had claimed lives, left people missing and caused widespread destruction.

In a post on X, Guterres conveyed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wished a swift recovery to people injured in the floods. "I am saddened by the severe flooding in Nepal & China, which has claimed many lives, left people missing, and caused widespread destruction. I extend my condolences to the families of the victims, and I wish a swift recovery to those injured. My solidarity is with all those affected," Guterres said.

UN supporting Nepal's response

Guterres also highlighted the United Nations' ongoing support for the response to the flooding in Nepal. He said the UN was working alongside the Nepalese government as authorities dealt with the impact of the disaster. "In Nepal, the @UN is supporting the Government-led response," Guterres said, adding that UN teams and humanitarian partners were mobilising supplies and personnel to support communities affected by the floods.

The statement comes as severe flooding has caused widespread disruption in parts of Nepal, with the situation prompting rescue, relief and humanitarian response efforts.

India extends support and solidarity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences over the loss of lives due to floods in the Himalayan nation.

He said India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance. He said India stands firmly in solidarity with "sisters and brothers in Nepal" during this difficult time.

The Prime Minister said teams from both countries are coordinating closely in the rescue and relief efforts.

"Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time. India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts," PM Modi said in a post on X.

President Droupadi Murmu had also extended her sympathy to the President of Nepal, Ramchandra Paudel, and the people of Nepal following the severe devastation caused by the flash floods and reaffirmed India's unwavering support to its neighbour.

Reiterating India's unwavering commitment to its neighbour, President Murmu emphasised that the nation stands firmly in solidarity with Nepal during this critical hour. She further affirmed that India is fully prepared to support the Government of Nepal in its ongoing rescue and relief operations for all those affected by the calamity.

Nepal flood death toll rises

The death toll from the devastating flash flooding in Nepal's Bhotekoshi River near the Nepal-China border in the country's Rasuwagadhi district has risen to 258, while 910 people remain missing or out of contact, according to Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA). (ANI)