India sent a second 37.5-tonne consignment of humanitarian aid to flood-hit Nepal, raising total supplies to 47.5 tonnes. The aid, including medicines and food, supports rescue efforts after devastating floods from the Bhotekoshi River system.

India on Thursday dispatched a second consignment of 37.5 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) material, medicines and food packets to flood-hit Nepal, taking the total emergency supplies sent by India to 47.5 tonnes, as rescue and relief operations continue in the aftermath of devastating floods that hit on Wednesday through the Bhotekoshi River system near the Nepal-China border.

India's Aid Response

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the second consignment was handed over to Nepal's Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation Mahabir Pun to support the country's ongoing flood relief and rescue efforts. "A helping hand from India. The second consignment of 37.5 tonnes of HADR material, medicines and food packets has been handed over to Mahabir Pun, Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation, to support Nepal's flood relief and rescue efforts. India remains committed to standing by Nepal and its people," the MEA said in a post on X.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during a media briefing on the ongoing situation in Nepal, said that India had sent two aircraft carrying humanitarian assistance to Kathmandu and outlined the scale of the emergency supplies provided. "The assistance that we have provided - two aircraft with humanitarian assistance - has been sent to Kathmandu," Jaiswal said.

He further said that the two airlifts included medicines and food items and that the overall assistance sent by India had reached 47.5 tonnes. "Eight tonnes of medicine and one tonne of food items in total across the two departures by air, India has sent 47.5 tonnes of emergency supplies aimed at supporting Nepal's ongoing rescue and relief operations," Jaiswal added.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also announced the departure of the second flight carrying relief material, medicines and food packets for Nepal. "A second flight has just taken off, carrying 37.5 tonnes of HADR material, medicines & food packets for Nepal. India remains in close and continuous touch with the Nepalese authorities. We will continue to strongly support the ongoing relief efforts," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

On Thursday, Jaishankar held a review meeting with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, the MEA team and India's Ambassadors in Kathmandu and Beijing to assess the flood situation and efforts to assist Indians affected by the disaster. "Held a review meeting with the Foreign Secretary, Team MEA and our Ambassadors in Kathmandu & Beijing on the Nepal flood disaster. Urgent efforts are underway to ascertain the status and well-being of all Indians in the flood-affected areas. MEA is coordinating with various Ministries, State Governments, tour operators and project authorities in this regard. We are working closely with the Nepali side, both on this aspect and on the relief efforts," he said in a post on X.

India earlier had dispatched 10 tonnes of HADR assistance and essential medicines to Nepal on Wednesday to support the country's response to the floods. "Dispatched 10 tonnes of HADR assistance and essential medicines to support Nepal's response to the devastating floods. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and all those affected. In face of this challenge, India stands with Nepal and its people," Jaishankar said in his earlier post on X.

Devastating Toll of the Floods

The latest consignment comes as Nepal continues to carry out search, rescue and relief operations across flood-affected areas. According to the latest update from Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), issued up to 6:20 PM (local time) on Thursday, the number of bodies recovered in the Rasuwa Bhotekoshi flood has risen to 359. The district-wise figures show 33 bodies recovered in Dhading, 28 in Nuwakot, 17 in Rasuwa, 30 in Gorkha, 82 in Nawalparasi East, 15 in Nawalparasi West, 22 in Tanahun and 132 in Chitwan. The Gorkha figure includes various human body parts.

According to the NDRRMA update, 910 people are currently missing or out of contact. Rasuwa accounts for 161 missing or out-of-contact people, based on information received from the District Emergency Operation Centre, while one person has been reported missing in Nuwakot. NDRRMA has also reported 517 foreign citizens missing or out of contact, along with 127 Nepali citizens living abroad who were visiting Nepal.

The number of injured people stands at 73, including 43 in Rasuwa, three in Dhading and 27 in Nuwakot. The extensive damage and casualties have prompted continued search and rescue efforts, with authorities working to reach affected communities and locate those still missing.

Ongoing Coordination and Efforts

India, meanwhile, is continuing to coordinate with the Nepali authorities on relief operations and assistance to those affected by the floods, while its diplomatic missions remain engaged in efforts concerning Indian nationals in the affected areas. (ANI)