CTA's Sikyong Penpa Tsering, at a Berlin forum, addressed concerns over the 14th Dalai Lama's succession. He criticized China's attempts to interfere in the reincarnation process, asserting it is a spiritual matter for the Gaden Phodrang Trust.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) participated in a high-level panel discussion titled "Testing Global Red Lines: East Turkistan, Tibet, and Taiwan" during the International Uyghur Forum (IUF) held in Berlin.

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According to the CTA, the discussion focused in part on growing international concerns over the succession of the 14th Dalai Lama and China's attempts to influence the Tibetan Buddhist tradition of reincarnation. The CTA reported that the panel brought together prominent political leaders and representatives from Europe and Asia.

Dalai Lama's Continued Engagement

As per the CTA, Penpa Tsering addressed growing international concerns over the succession of the 14th Dalai Lama and China's efforts to influence the Tibetan Buddhist tradition of reincarnation. The CTA noted that he highlighted the Dalai Lama's continued public engagement and humanitarian work despite recent knee surgery, adding that the Tibetan spiritual leader, who turns 91 next month, remains active in promoting compassion, peace and universal human values.

Succession and China's Interference

The CTA further reported that Penpa Tsering said the Dalai Lama has provided clear guidance on the future of the institution, stating that the responsibility for recognising his reincarnation rests with the Gaden Phodrang Trust, the traditional body overseeing matters related to the Dalai Lama. According to the CTA, this decision followed requests from Tibetans and Buddhists worldwide for the continuation of the lineage.

According to the CTA, Penpa Tsering criticised China's attempts to assert authority over the reincarnation process, arguing that it is contradictory for an officially atheist state to determine the rebirth of a religious leader. He said such interference runs counter to the principles of Tibetan Buddhism and religious freedom.

The report also stated that Penpa Tsering reiterated the Dalai Lama's position that if Tibet and China remain unfree, his next reincarnation would be born in a free country. He stressed that reincarnation is a spiritual matter that cannot be dictated by political authorities, the CTA added. (ANI)