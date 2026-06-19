Two juveniles rode a dirt bike inside Myrtle Beach’s Coastal Grand Mall, crashing into a kiosk before trying to flee. A staff member’s quick action helped stop them, leading to police custody and citations.

Two juveniles were taken into custody after riding a dirt bike inside Myrtle Beach’s Coastal Grand Mall on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred shortly before 11 a.m., when the bike collided with a kiosk, startling shoppers.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Police said the pair attempted to run away after the crash but were quickly stopped. A staff member played a crucial role in halting their escape, ensuring the situation did not escalate further. Officers then took the juveniles into custody.

No injuries were reported in the incident. Shoppers expressed shock at the unusual scene, noting how unexpected it was to witness such behavior inside a mall.

Shopper Reaction Highlights Shock

Drenda Coleman, visiting the mall for the first time, said she was hesitant after hearing about the event. “Since this is my first time here at this mall, I am a little hesitant to go ahead inside,” she remarked. “But I’m going anyway, cause I’m going to shop.”

Coleman added that she initially thought the dirt bike incident had taken place in the parking lot. “I was thinking more in the parking lot when I first heard it, but gee. Anything could happen these days,” she said.

A spokesperson for the Coastal Grand Mall declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

Police confirmed that the juveniles were released to their parents later that day. Specific details about the citations issued were not disclosed, and officers did not confirm whether further charges might follow.

The unusual episode has sparked discussion about safety inside public spaces. While no one was harmed, the sight of a dirt bike being ridden through a shopping mall left many unsettled.

The staff member’s intervention has been noted as a decisive moment, preventing the teens from escaping and ensuring police could act swiftly.