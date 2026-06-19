A Florida man saved his puppy from an alligator attack, diving underwater and wrestling the reptile while never dropping his cigar. The dramatic rescue was caught on camera, leaving viewers stunned without revealing all details.

A dramatic rescue in Estero, Florida, has gone viral after a man pulled his puppy from the jaws of an alligator. Richard Wilbanks, 74, was walking his Cavalier King Charles spaniel, Gunner, near a pond when the reptile suddenly attacked.

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Wilbanks described the moment as shocking, saying the alligator “came out of the water like a missile.” The speed of the attack left him stunned, but he reacted instantly, diving into the pond to save his dog.

Cameras set up by the Florida Wildlife Federation and the fSTOP Foundation captured the encounter. The footage shows Wilbanks submerged in the water, wrestling with the alligator while holding a cigar firmly in his mouth.

Puppy Pulled Free In Tense Struggle

The video shows Wilbanks emerging from the pond with the reptile still gripping Gunner. He moves to the edge, prying the dog free while struggling to remove his own hands from the creature’s mouth.

Eventually, Gunner breaks loose and runs away. The puppy was later examined by a veterinarian, who found a small puncture wound on his stomach but confirmed he was otherwise fine.

Wilbanks, however, suffered injuries to his hands, describing them as “chewed up.” Despite the ordeal, he insisted he did not want the alligator removed, saying, “They’re part of nature and part of our lives.”

The incident has drawn widespread attention online, with many viewers praising Wilbanks’ bravery and composure. His decision to keep the cigar clenched throughout the struggle has become a striking detail of the video.

Wildlife experts often warn residents in Florida about the risks of living near ponds and lakes where alligators are common. The encounter serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of such environments.