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Inside Rohit Sharma’s Rs 30-Crore Sea-Facing Mumbai Apartment, Neutral Interiors & A Private Balcony
Rohit Sharma’s journey blends record-breaking innings, IPL triumphs, and a lavish Worli apartment. Explore his double centuries, World Cup feats, and the sea-facing home he shares with family.
Record-breaking double centuries
Rohit Sharma is the only player in cricket history to have scored three double centuries in One Day Internationals. His innings of 209, 264, and an unbeaten 208 remain unmatched. The 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014 is still the highest individual score ever recorded in ODI cricket.
These innings not only highlight his explosive batting but also his ability to dominate bowlers across formats. Each knock is remembered as a masterclass in timing, patience, and sheer power hitting.
World Cup milestones
In the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, Rohit Sharma became the first batter to score five centuries in a single edition of the tournament. This achievement placed him in a league of his own, showcasing consistency at the highest level.
He also surpassed Chris Gayle’s record for most sixes across formats, cementing his reputation as one of cricket’s most destructive hitters. These milestones underline his ability to rise to the occasion and deliver when the stakes are at their highest.
IPL captaincy success
At the franchise level, Rohit Sharma has proven himself as one of the most successful captains in Indian Premier League history. Under his leadership, Mumbai Indians secured five IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.
His calm presence and tactical acumen have been central to the team’s dominance. Beyond his batting, his captaincy is often praised for its composure and ability to get the best out of his squad, making him a true leader in the shortest format.
Lavish Worli apartment
Away from the cricket field, Rohit Sharma lives with his family in a high-end apartment in Worli, South Mumbai. Located on the 29th floor of Ahuja Towers, the four-bedroom residence spans around 6,000 square feet.
It offers a near-270-degree view of the Arabian Sea, making it one of the most sought-after properties in the city. Valued at about Rs 30 crore, the apartment reflects both luxury and exclusivity, providing the cricketer with a serene retreat from his demanding schedule.
Inside his home
The interiors of Rohit Sharma’s apartment combine comfort with functionality. The living room features a 13-foot-high ceiling, while the home includes a kitchen, entertainment area, study, and walk-in wardrobe. Neutral tones dominate the décor, with modern wooden furniture and subtle accents.
A large balcony faces the Arabian Sea, furnished with outdoor seating and greenery. The apartment also includes a workspace for quiet focus. Residents of Ahuja Towers enjoy amenities like a mini theatre, spa, swimming pool, sky café, cigar lounge, and chef-on-demand services.
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