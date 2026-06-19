Rohit Sharma is the only player in cricket history to have scored three double centuries in One Day Internationals. His innings of 209, 264, and an unbeaten 208 remain unmatched. The 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014 is still the highest individual score ever recorded in ODI cricket.

These innings not only highlight his explosive batting but also his ability to dominate bowlers across formats. Each knock is remembered as a masterclass in timing, patience, and sheer power hitting.