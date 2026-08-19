The India Day festival will be held in Moscow from August 20-23 to celebrate Indo-Russian ties. The event features cultural zones for yoga, dance, and cuisine, alongside a BRICS Pre-Summit Business Forum to discuss economic cooperation.

The India Day festival will be held at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow from August 20 to 23, bringing together Indian and Russian communities for a celebration of culture, traditions and people-to-people ties.

A Celebration of Indian Culture

Being organised under the theme "Unity of Cultures - Friendship of Peoples," the festival will feature a diverse programme spread across several venues. Around 20 special zones will offer visitors an opportunity to explore different aspects of Indian culture, including yoga, chess, Indian weddings, dance and Ayurveda. The festival is expected to feature around 75 yoga schools from across Russia, along with instructors from other countries. More than 200 Indian and Russian dancers will also participate in performances showcasing the diversity and artistic traditions of Indian dance, as reported by TV BRICS. Visitors will additionally have the opportunity to experience Indian cuisine through cooking masterclasses, restaurants and shops offering authentic dishes and culinary products.

BRICS Business Forum to Foster Economic Ties

Alongside the cultural celebrations, the BRICS Pre-Summit Business Forum will be held at Gostiny Dvor on August 20. The forum will bring together representatives from businesses, government institutions and financial organisations to discuss practical avenues for cooperation within BRICS.

Key discussions at the business forum will focus on trade and investment, regional partnerships, innovation and technology, logistics and tourism. Participants are also expected to explore the role of cultural diplomacy in strengthening international business and people-to-people connections. The forum will provide a platform for stakeholders to exchange ideas and identify opportunities for deeper economic and institutional cooperation among BRICS countries.

Strengthening Bilateral Engagement

The India Day festival comes amid growing cultural and economic engagement between India and Russia, providing a platform to showcase India's heritage while encouraging wider interaction between the two countries The event is also expected to attract visitors interested in Indian traditions, arts, wellness and cuisine, while creating opportunities for businesses and institutions to expand their networks.

The TV BRICS International Media Network will serve as the event's international television partner, supporting coverage of the festival and its various cultural and business activities. (ANI)