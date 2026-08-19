Lauren Fowler was born without a uterus due to a rare reproductive disorder. Years later, a groundbreaking womb transplant from her sister Kelly has helped turn her long-held dream of motherhood into reality. Lauren and her partner David are now expecting their first child.

Lauren Fowler was born without a uterus due to a rare reproductive disorder. Years later, a groundbreaking womb transplant from her sister Kelly has helped turn her long-held dream of motherhood into reality. Lauren and her partner David are now expecting their first child.

Lauren has Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser (MRKH) Syndrome, a rare condition that affects reproductive development. During an appearance on the U.K. talk show This Morning on August 17, Lauren revealed that she has Type 1 MRKH and was born without a uterus.

Her journey towards motherhood began more than a decade ago when she learned about clinical trials involving womb transplants. At the time, the procedures involved deceased donors. Years later, Lauren discovered that researchers were exploring transplants involving living donors — and she immediately turned to her sister.

Kelly agreed to help, saying she would “absolutely” undergo the transplant once she had finished building her own family.

In May 2025, the sisters underwent surgery, marking a major turning point in Lauren's journey. She told This Morning that the transplant initially went “really well” and she was discharged after a week. However, complications soon emerged, forcing her to undergo two additional surgeries because of an obstruction.

“It was touch and go. It was a really hard time,” Lauren said, while adding that her body has not rejected the transplanted womb.

The extraordinary journey has also created an emotional bond between the sisters. Kelly said her three children are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their cousin.

“The kids are really excited to meet their cousin. And the fact they’ve got that special, little bond because of the shared womb,” she said.

Kelly also said the experience has strengthened their already close relationship.

“We’ve always been close anyway, but I don’t think we could go through something like we have and it not make a difference and bring us closer together,” she said.

Lauren, who hopes her story will raise awareness about womb transplants and MRKH Syndrome, is due to give birth to her first child in October. She is expected to deliver via cesarean section.

Speaking to The Daily Mail in an interview published on August 3, Lauren opened up about the difficult road she faced after the transplant. She recalled experiencing her first period after the procedure, describing it as “‘really heavy, and made me feel drained.” Her following period was even more severe.

“was so heavy I collapsed and went out cold,” she recalled.

After treatment for an obstruction, Lauren's first attempt to conceive ended in a miscarriage at five weeks.

According to Womb Transplant UK, recipients can potentially have up to two babies before the transplanted womb is removed. Lauren said she and David have not yet decided whether they want a second child.

“We will decide when we finally have this baby in our arms – I think that’s when your instincts as a parent will kick in,” she said.

Lauren has also documented her emotional journey on Instagram, sharing messages about her determination to become a mother. In a recent post, she wrote, “Every day. Every tiny step forward. It all counts. It’s building this story, piece by piece. Baby Funnell, I’ve been chasing motherhood for 20 long years, and I’m far from ready to throw in the towel.”

“I’m coming for you, my little one. I won’t give up. Not now. Not ever,” she continued.