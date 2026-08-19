An Iranian woman was harassed for wearing shorts before morality police forced her to cover up. The incident was captured on video in Amol.

An Iranian woman was harassed for wearing shorts in public, leading morality police to force her to cover up as the regime cracks down on what women can wear. A viral video from Amol, a city in northern Iran, captured the heated interaction.

Harasser told the woman, "Even in Turkey, you couldn't go out dressed like this"

One woman shouted and berated the young woman wearing shorts as she waited for the bus. "What you're doing is disgraceful," the traditionalist yelled. "Even in Turkey, you couldn't go out dressed like this. Stand up, please. Get up and leave."

The woman in shorts yelled back, but the hijab law supporter continued following and berating her. "You've got no right to come out looking like this. How dare you come out dressed like this! Don't let it happen again!"

Morality police then arrived and gave the young woman a pair of pants to cover her legs. "Put your headscarf on, too," one of the officers ordered.

It is unclear when the video was taken, but it comes as Iran's regime launched a new crackdown over the hijab law. Authorities have shut down at least 42 cafes, women's gyms, restaurants, and stores over the last three weeks due to dress code violations, Iran International reported. The crackdowns took place across at least 17 cities.

Hossein Salari, a deputy prosecutor in Ardabil, warned that inspections would ramp up on cafes and stores selling clothing that harmed "public chastity." Iran's law dictates that all women and girls over 12 must cover their hair with hijabs and wear traditional clothes.

The law gained international attention following the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini, 22, who died in police custody after being arrested for improperly wearing her hijab.

The video has drawn international condemnation.