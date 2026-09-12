Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in New Delhi for the 18th BRICS Summit, receiving a warm welcome. He was greeted by Union Minister Jitin Prasada. The summit, themed on resilience and sustainability, aims for constructive discussions.

Xi Jinping Arrives in New Delhi for 18th BRICS Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in New Delhi on Saturday to attend the 18th BRICS Summit and was received by Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada at the airport.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “Warm welcome to President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China on his arrival in New Delhi to attend the 18th BRICS Summit. He was received by MoS @JitinPrasada at the airport. We look forward to constructive discussions as BRICS continues to advance cooperation and contribute to a more balanced, representative and multipolar world.”

On arrival, Xi received a warm welcome with a cultural troupe from the North East and other Indian states putting up a classical dance performances.

Chinese Perspective on Bilateral Cooperation

The Chinese President Xi's entourage includes Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Wang Yi, Chinese foreign minister and a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, the Chinese news agency said. Ahead of that big bilateral meet with PM Modi, Wenting Xie, Chinese Journalist with Global Times said that China and India working together serves the interests of both countries. "The visit is a very important opportunity to further improve bilateral ties between China and India. Both countries are major developing countries and important members of the Global South. I think China and India working together serves the interests of both people and contributes to the development of the Global South. I think China is ready to work together with India to strengthen communication, enhance cooperation, properly handle differences, and be partners that help each other succeed. Both countries have huge potential for development and growth. I think cooperation between China and India serves the interests of the Global South, and that is what the Global South wants to see," she said

China's Agenda: Global South and Future Initiatives

According to a Xinhua report, Xi Jinping is expected to advance proposals on Global South cooperation at the BRICS summit much as he did during the SCO Summit in Bishkek. In 2027, China will assume the rotating presidency of BRICS.

In its editorial Global Times says that China will continue to strengthen the foundation for unity through genuine multilateralism, promote greater alignment of development strategies through cooperation platforms, and build momentum for common development through the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative and the Global Governance Initiative. It will also seek to deliver more landmark outcomes in areas including the digital economy, green development, artificial intelligence, poverty reduction and agricultural development.

India's Vision for the 18th BRICS Summit

India hosts the 18th BRICS Summit guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.” The theme reflects India’s focus on strengthening existing achievements and institutional effectiveness. It places development, sustainability and innovation at the heart of the agenda. It also highlights the aspirations of the Global South. India seeks to reinforce BRICS as a constructive and solutions-oriented forum. (ANI)