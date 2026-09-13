EAM S Jaishankar held discussions with his Nigerian, Cuban, and Belarusian counterparts on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. Talks focused on economic cooperation, South-South ties, and bilateral relations.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held discussions with Nigerian Foreign Minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu and Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla on the sidelines of the ongoing 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

Sharing insights from the Saturday engagement on social media platform X, EAM Jaishankar stated, “Nice to meet FM Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu of Nigeria at BRICS India 2026. Our conversation focused on economic cooperation and people-to-people ties.”

In another post regarding his interaction with the Cuban delegation, EAM Jaishankar stated, “Good to meet FM Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla of Cuba on the sidelines of BRICS India 2026. Had a useful exchange on our South-South cooperation.”

Earlier, EAM Jaishankar held a meeting with Belarusian counterpart Maxim Ryzhenkov, with discussions spanning bilateral ties and contemporary regional developments. Reflecting on the engagement via X, EAM Jaishankar stated, "Glad to meet FM Maxim Ryzhenkov of Belarus today. Reviewed our bilateral ties with a focus on increasing trade and investments, connectivity, tourism and people-to-people contacts. Also exchanged perspectives on current regional developments. Wished him a pleasant stay in India."

India's BRICS 2026 Chairship

Acting as the 2026 BRICS chair, India is currently hosting the two-day summit in New Delhi, convening leaders representing member states, partner nations, and outreach invitees. India’s chairship is steered by the overarching theme 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability', mirroring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of fostering a people-centric framework anchored in the philosophy of "Humanity First."

Alongside these pillars, participating leaders are slated to deliberate upon enhancing intra-BRICS collaboration regarding shared priorities while exchanging viewpoints concerning international and regional matters of mutual significance.

BRICS Members and Partner Nations

The grouping currently encompasses Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, the roster of partner countries features Belarus, Cuba, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam. (ANI)