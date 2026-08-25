A taxi driver in Bangkok has turned his cab into a moving mini-mart stocked with everyday essentials—all available to passengers for free.

A taxi driver in Bangkok has turned his cab into a moving mini-mart stocked with everyday essentials—all available to passengers for free. A video showcasing the unusual initiative has gone viral on social media, with viewers applauding the driver's generosity and thoughtful approach to helping strangers.

The video was shared on Instagram by users Flora and Note, who revealed that the driver has been running the initiative for nearly a decade. Passengers are often stunned and delighted when they discover the free supplies inside the taxi. Many reportedly leave generous tips, which the driver then uses to replenish his onboard collection.

In the video, one passenger can be seen visibly surprised upon discovering that everything is available at no cost. As they explore the taxi, several items catch their attention, including toothbrushes, socks, a mirror, baby powder and even cat food.

Passengers are also offered complimentary water and coffee, making the cab feel less like a conventional taxi and more like a thoughtfully stocked convenience store on wheels.

The passengers themselves describe the unusual cab as a "mini mart".

According to the video, the driver's initiative operates on a simple pay-it-forward model. Tips left by grateful passengers are used to purchase more supplies, ensuring that the next set of riders can also benefit from the free essentials.