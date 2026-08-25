A distressing morning for a woman in Bengaluru took an unexpectedly heartwarming turn when an auto driver noticed her struggling emotionally and stayed by her side until she felt calmer.

A distressing morning for a woman in Bengaluru took an unexpectedly heartwarming turn when an auto driver noticed her struggling emotionally and stayed by her side until she felt calmer. Sharing the touching encounter on X, Aayushi recalled how a stranger’s compassion helped her recover after a disturbing incident on her way to work. She said she encountered a “creep” on the road, leaving her shaken. Once she got into an auto, the emotions overwhelmed her and she broke down in tears.

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What followed, however, transformed the difficult moment into a deeply comforting one.

Aayushi affectionately described the auto driver as the “cutest Anna”. Although he did not know Hindi, the language barrier failed to stop him from comforting her. Somehow, she said, the two managed to have a “full blown conversation”, with the driver patiently trying to calm her down.

His concern was simple yet deeply reassuring. He told her that God was there and even asked whether she had eaten breakfast.

For Aayushi, the encounter went far beyond a fleeting interaction with a stranger. The warmth shown by the driver left a lasting impression and made her reflect on the unexpected kindness that can emerge even during painful moments.

“I’ve not experienced this kind of warmth here before; great reminder that the same place that’ll break your heart can mend it too,” she wrote.

She concluded her post with another poignant thought about the power of looking for goodness around us: “If you look for gold, you’ll find gold.”

Aayushi also expressed her gratitude to the auto driver, identifying him as Chandan Anna.

Her post quickly resonated with social media users, who were touched by the unlikely bond between two strangers. While several people urged Aayushi to remain cautious and stay safe, others applauded the driver for offering reassurance and compassion when she needed it most.