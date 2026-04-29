King Charles III ROASTS Donald Trump at White House | Viral 'You’d Be Speaking French' Moment

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King Charles III ROASTS Donald Trump at White House

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Apr 29 2026, 02:00 PM IST
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A viral moment unfolded at the White House as King Charles III delivered a witty jab at Donald Trump, saying that without the British, Americans would be speaking French.The remark, made during a formal state dinner, was a playful response to Trump’s earlier comment about Europe “speaking German.” The room reacted with laughter, but the speech quickly shifted to a powerful message about the enduring UK-US alliance.From humour to geopolitics, King Charles highlighted the shared history, sacrifices, and partnerships between the two nations — including cooperation through NATO and AUKUS, and the ongoing global challenges like the Russian invasion of Ukraine.Watch the full moment and decide — was it just friendly banter or a subtle diplomatic message?

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