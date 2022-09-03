News anchor swallows fly during live broadcast; hilarious video goes viral

Canada’s Global News anchor, identified as Farah Nasser, swallowed a bug during a live telecast. Undeterred, she somehow managed to continue the bulletin. However, the video showing her reaction has gone viral on the net and has left the users in splits.

We all watch the news to get information about current affairs. One might have thought that anchoring is a glamorous and easy job. However, the reality is different; news anchors must stay on their toes to cover any bulletin. They must prepare for their show with the relevant report and present it in front of millions of people on live television. Occasionally, journalists fumble or forget they are live; some of the, have even fainted during a live broadcast. A new video has made its way on the internet that show something unusual which happened with a Canadian news anchor, that has caught the attention of social media users.

Canadian news channel Global News’ anchor, identified as Farah Nasser, recorded on air when a bug went into her mouth. While speaking about torrential rains and flood situations in Pakistan, a bug flies into her mouth. Because she was in the middle of a sentence, she instantly swallowed the fly and continued with the report. The whole incident took place so fast that it was hard to notice.

However, Farah Nasser shared this clip of the news bulletin on her Twitter handle and mentioned the incident where she swallowed a fly on air in the caption. The news anchor also wrote that she shared the clip because we all need a laugh these days.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 99K views and 1701 likes. Social media users discovered this moment hilarious, while a few netizens also praised the journalist for handling the situation professionally. A user wrote, "Farah, you are a great anchor and it showed. What composure! I do not want to think of what would have happened had that been me instead. Ugh!" Another person commented, "Yah but if you didn’t mention it no one would know cause I can’t even see the fly in the video. Ford on the other hand we got close-ups it actually going into his mouth." Take a look.

