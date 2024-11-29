Dharwad: Dhaba owner accused of chaining worker at Old Mulla Dhaba near Kittur, probe underway

A serious allegation has emerged against the owner of Old Mulla Dhaba near Kittur, accusing him of chaining a cook, Kiran, who has mental health issues. Kiran's father explained it was a precaution to prevent him from wandering off. Police are investigating the matter.

Dharwad Dhaba owner accused of chaining worker at Old Mulla Dhaba near Kittur probe underway vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 10:15 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 10:15 AM IST

Dharwad, Karnataka: A serious allegation has surfaced against the owner of the Old Mulla Dhaba, located on the outskirts of Dharwad after claims emerged that a worker was chained at the establishment. The incident allegedly took place at the dhaba situated between Tegur and Kittur, sparking concerns among residents.

The worker, identified as Kiran, is reportedly a cook at the dhaba. His father, Arun Kumar, addressed the situation, explaining that his son had been mentally challenged for years. According to Arun Kumar, Kiran was involved in a road accident some time ago, which affected his mental health. He said that Kiran often wanders off, making it difficult for his family to keep track of him. 

Arun further explained that due to this, it was hard to manage Kiran when he was left alone. "I was away for three days, and my son was the only one working at the dhaba. He must have been chained to ensure he did not wander off during that time," said Arun Kumar. He added that there was no ill intent in restraining his son, and it was merely a precaution to keep him safe.

The incident came to light after a complaint was lodged, and the Garag Police Station quickly responded by visiting the Old Mulla Dhaba. Officers have been gathering information from the dhaba owner and staff to clarify the situation. 

In response to the allegations, Dharwad SP Dr. Gopal Backode personally visited the dhaba. During his visit, the SP met with Arun Kumar and other involved parties to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident. The police are continuing to gather evidence to determine whether any wrongdoing occurred.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru Airport road to be made signal free with new flyover at Sadahalli junction vkp

Bengaluru: Airport road to be made signal free with new flyover at Sadahalli junction

MES college student commits suicide on house terrace in Bengaluru Rajajinagar vkp

MES college student commits suicide on house terrace in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar

Delhi woman working in Bengaluru spa self death in Bagalgunte probe underway vkp

24-year-old Delhi woman working in Bengaluru spa found dead by suicide in Bagalgunte, probe ongoing

Lashkar terrorist Salman Rehman, wanted in Bengaluru terror conspiracy case, extradited from Rwanda vkp

Lashkar terrorist Salman Rehman, wanted in Bengaluru terror conspiracy case, extradited from Rwanda

BY Vijayendra EXCLUSIVE! 'Anti-party activities increase my anger' vkp

BY Vijayendra EXCLUSIVE! 'Anti-party activities increase my anger'

Recent Stories

Inside Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's Dubai villa PHOTOS

Inside Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's Dubai villa | PHOTOS

Big success for Indian Navy: 500 kg of crystal meth seized in joint operation with SL Navy in Arabian Sea snt

Big success for Indian Navy: 500 kg of crystal meth seized in joint operation with SL Navy in Arabian Sea

Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: 8 highest tax-paying Bollywood celebs ATG

Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: 8 highest tax-paying Bollywood celebs

Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: 8 highest tax-paying Bollywood celebs ATG

Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: 8 highest tax-paying Bollywood celebs

NZ vs ENG, 1st Test: 'Superman' Glenn Phillips' one-handed catch to dismiss Ollie Pope stuns Internet (WATCH) snt

NZ vs ENG, 1st Test: 'Superman' Glenn Phillips' one-handed catch to dismiss Ollie Pope stuns Internet (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon