Dharwad: Dhaba owner accused of chaining worker at Old Mulla Dhaba near Kittur, probe underway

A serious allegation has emerged against the owner of Old Mulla Dhaba near Kittur, accusing him of chaining a cook, Kiran, who has mental health issues. Kiran's father explained it was a precaution to prevent him from wandering off. Police are investigating the matter.

Dharwad, Karnataka: A serious allegation has surfaced against the owner of the Old Mulla Dhaba, located on the outskirts of Dharwad after claims emerged that a worker was chained at the establishment. The incident allegedly took place at the dhaba situated between Tegur and Kittur, sparking concerns among residents.

The worker, identified as Kiran, is reportedly a cook at the dhaba. His father, Arun Kumar, addressed the situation, explaining that his son had been mentally challenged for years. According to Arun Kumar, Kiran was involved in a road accident some time ago, which affected his mental health. He said that Kiran often wanders off, making it difficult for his family to keep track of him.

Arun further explained that due to this, it was hard to manage Kiran when he was left alone. "I was away for three days, and my son was the only one working at the dhaba. He must have been chained to ensure he did not wander off during that time," said Arun Kumar. He added that there was no ill intent in restraining his son, and it was merely a precaution to keep him safe.

The incident came to light after a complaint was lodged, and the Garag Police Station quickly responded by visiting the Old Mulla Dhaba. Officers have been gathering information from the dhaba owner and staff to clarify the situation.

In response to the allegations, Dharwad SP Dr. Gopal Backode personally visited the dhaba. During his visit, the SP met with Arun Kumar and other involved parties to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident. The police are continuing to gather evidence to determine whether any wrongdoing occurred.

