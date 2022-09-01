Chimpanzee consoles crying man, kisses him, wipes away his tears; watch video

Digital media is a treasure trove for quirky and strange content, especially videos. One can never expect when we slip into one. It's exciting each time to watch these animals and their adorable antics. However, a few clips also will give goosebumps. Netizens do not want to miss videos as it is an element of fun and joy. Recently, one such video has emerged on the internet and grabbed users' attention.

The adorable video shows a Chimpanzee heartily consoling a man while pretending to cry. The animal identified as Limbani is an internet sensation with over 703k Instagram followers. The cute chimp lives at the Zoological Wildlife Foundation (ZWF) in Miami, Florida, US, and has won netizens' hearts worldwide.

The video shows a man sitting in what looks like a zoo enclosure acting to cry. Instantly, the chimpanzee noticed this and went near the man, climbed his back and patted his shoulder to console him. While the man still appears upset, the monkey arrives in front of him and hugs him. As the man holds the animal, the chimpanzee also kisses him on the cheek. Towards the end, Limbani can be seen wiping away tears from the man's cheek with a finger.

The video was posted on the Instagram page, 'limbanizwf', with the details. As mentioned in the caption, the unconditional love that Limbani offers for his loved ones is absolute and pure. It looks like there's nothing that Limbani can't fix.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 1.8 million views and 175K likes. The touching video made netizens emotional and expressed their feelings in the comments section. A user wrote, "Humans need to learn from animals." Another person commented,

He is my all-time favourite boy; he is a true angel!!!! I have to come to visit him soon!!!" Take a look.

