Big success for Indian Navy: 500 kg of crystal meth seized in joint operation with SL Navy in Arabian Sea

In a significant achievement, the Indian Navy and Sri Lankan Navy, in a coordinated operation, seized approximately 500 kilograms of narcotics (Crystal Meth) from two boats in the Arabian Sea. The joint mission, conducted on November 24 and 25, underscores the growing maritime cooperation between the two nations to combat transnational crime in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

The operation was initiated based on intelligence inputs from the Sri Lankan Navy regarding suspected narcotics smuggling by Sri Lankan-flagged fishing vessels. Responding swiftly, the Indian Navy deployed aerial assets and conducted extensive surveillance to localize and intercept the suspect boats. With support from the Sri Lankan Navy and the Information Fusion Centre for the Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), two vessels were identified and subsequently boarded.

A combined boarding team discovered and seized nearly 500 kilograms of Crystal Meth, a highly potent synthetic drug. The narcotics, along with the boats and crew, are being handed over to Sri Lankan authorities for further legal proceedings.

"Based on information received from #SrilankaNavy regarding probable narcotics smuggling by Sri Lankan flagged fishing vessels, the @indiannavy swiftly responded through a coordinated operation to localise & intercept the boats," wrote the Indian Navy in a statement on X.

"Two boats were identified based on continuous inputs from @srilanka_navy and @IFC_IOR alongwith extensive surveillance undertaken by Indian Navy's aerial assets. Both boats were boarded by ship’s team on 24 & 25 Nov 24, leading to the seizure of approximately 500 kg of narcotics (Crystal Meth)," the statement added.

"The two boats, along with crew and seized narcotics, are being handed over to Sri Lankan authorities for further legal action. The operation symbolizes combined resolve of both navies to address regional maritime challenges, and ensure safety & security in the Indian Ocean Region," the statement concluded.

