Man accidentally set himself on fire while performing dangerous stunt in Gujarat; watch video

In an unfortunate incident, a fire stunt goes wrong, and a man accidentally sets himself on fire during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Gujarat's Surat.

Ganesh Chaturthi is an auspicious festival celebrated across India to commemorate the birth of Lord Ganesha. The festival has been celebrated across India with joy and enthusiasm. Public celebrations are held in various states on Ganesh Chaturthi for the first time after the coronavirus pandemic. Along with this, devotees also visited their favourite pandals and temples, especially in metropolitan cities.

While the entire country is celebrating the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi and rejoicing in a true spirit, an unfortunate incident from Gujarat has emerged on social media and captured netizens' attention. While performing a dangerous stunt, a man accidentally set himself on fire during Ganesh Chaturthi in Surat's Parvat Patiya area. This terrifying incident happened when he attempted to breathe fire from his mouth using flammable substances.

A Twitter handle called 'oursuratcity' shared this dramatic video with details about the incident and location in the caption.

The 42-second video starts with a group of men preparing for the fire stunt in front of the crowd. It appears as community members assembled to welcome Lord Ganesha with incredible enthusiasm; also, some Gujarati Garba music playing in the background can be heard. While the man spits the flammable substance from his mouth, fire breaks out and ends up in a fire accident.

Immediately, a person standing next to him during the stunt comes to his rescue. The man was also helped by others to quickly remove his t-shirt, which was set ablaze while the action failed. Towards the end of the video, the man on fire was seen standing in absolute distress, watching himself being dragged from the jaws of death. A person during the event recorded this whole clip, which was later shared on the Internet. Watch the video.

