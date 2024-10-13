Honeymoon Horror: Bride breaks ankles in New York haunted house

A honeymoon trip to a haunted house in New York turned tragic for a newlywed couple when the bride broke both her ankles. The couple has filed a lawsuit against the owners and others deemed responsible.

The infamous haunted house, 'A Haunting in Hollis,' located in New York City, was the chosen destination for Solan Tanis and Monsero Tanis's honeymoon. However, the 33-year-old bride recounted a terrifying fall down a 20-foot drop inside the house. She plunged into darkness, landing on a concrete surface, resulting in severe injuries to both her ankles, requiring surgery. Despite the surgery, she is still unable to walk normally.

Lawsuit Filed

On October 2nd, Monsero Tanis filed a lawsuit in the Queens Supreme Court. According to her lawyer, Michael Goldberg, the slide led directly into complete darkness and abruptly ended on a concrete surface. Monsero-Tanis underwent surgery and remains unable to walk. Given its purportedly haunted nature, Goldberg questioned why the house was allowed to operate without liability insurance, inspections, and proper safety measures.

In court, the victim described the emotional, psychological, and physical trauma she endured due to the incident. She continues to experience difficulty walking on stairs and performing daily activities.

Multiple Lawsuits Against the Haunted House

Janet and Latoya Carter own the haunted house, which has been the subject of multiple lawsuits. Following injuries in 2022 and 2023, four other lawsuits were filed against 'A Haunting in Hollis' and its owners last year. This week, the city finally shut down the allegedly haunted house due to safety concerns.

FDNY Assistant Chief of Fire Prevention Tom Currao stated that the interior layout of the house had been significantly altered, making it difficult for anyone inside to exit during an emergency.

