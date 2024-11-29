Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: 8 highest tax-paying Bollywood celebs

Entertainment
Fortune India has released the list of highest tax paying celebrities in 2024. Let's see who is on the list
Every year, film stars pay taxes in crores. Akshay Kumar has always been number one in this work, but this year Shahrukh Khan has taken his place
Fortune India has released the list of highest tax paying celebrities, with Shahrukh Khan at number one. He paid a tax of 92 crores in the year 2023-24
South actor Thalapathy Vijay is also not far behind in paying taxes. According to reports, he has paid a tax of 80 crores
The report states that Salman Khan has paid a tax of 75 crores for the financial year 2023-24
Amitabh Bachchan is at number four on Fortune India's list. He has paid a tax of 71 crores
Ajay Devgn is also included in the list of highest tax paying celebrities. He paid 42 crore tax
According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor has paid a tax of 36 crores for the year 2023-24. At the same time, Hrithik Roshan has paid a tax of 28 crores
Kareena Kapoor's name is also included in this list. She has paid a tax of 20 crores this year
Anupamaa: 5 actresses who turned down the role of 'Anupamaa'
Nayanthara to Sunny Leone: 6 celebrities with twin babies
Karisma to Sangeeta: 8 B-wood actresses who stayed single post-divorce
Esha Gupta birthday: Let's look back at her career, Bollywood journey