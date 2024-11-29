Entertainment

Inside Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's Dubai villa | PHOTOS

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's Dubai Villa

Here are inside pictures of Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's Dubai villa

Cost

The villa is estimated to be around $2 million

When was it purchased?

The couple purchased the villa in 2015

Location

The villa is located in Sanctuary Falls

Interior

The interior of the villa is very classy

Features

It features a lavish bathroom and kitchen

Swimming Pool

The villa also includes a swimming pool

Outdoor

The villa's outdoor area is also stunning

