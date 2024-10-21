Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UK man with 3 penises: Read about a medical mystery

    A British man who died at 78 donated his body to science, revealing a shocking discovery. Doctors believe he lived his entire life unaware of having three penises, a condition known as triphallia.

    UK man with 3 penises: Read about a medical mystery RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 12:37 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 21, 2024, 12:37 PM IST

    A British man who died at 78 and donated his body to the University of Birmingham Medical School for research surprised doctors who believe he was unaware he had three penises. The unusual condition came to light when researchers dissected his body in the lab while teaching junior doctors, uncovering a "remarkable anatomical variation." The six-foot-tall man's genitals appeared normal externally, but the dissection revealed two additional penises inside his legs and body joints.

    "Two smaller accessory penises lay dormant in a sagittal orientation behind the primary penis. Each penile shaft had its own corpora cavernosa and glans penis. The primary penis and the largest and most superior accessory penis shared the same urethra, which passed through the secondary penis. The urethral-like structure was absent in the smallest accessory penis before passing through the primary penis," researchers said in a study submitted to the journal Medical Case Reports.

    According to experts, the urethra initially developed in the secondary penis, but when the latter did not mature, it shifted to the main penis. The urethra first formed in the secondary penis, but when the secondary penis failed to develop, it changed its course and began to develop in the primary penis. The third penis is a remnant of the triple genital tubercle.

    An extremely rare disorder called polyphallia, which affects one in 5 to 6 million people, involves being born with multiple penises. Although the study recorded cases of polyphallia from 1606 to 2023, triphallia, literally meaning "triple penis," has only been observed once.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Viral Video: Pakistani man hits himself with shoes during fight with wife (WATCH) RBA

    Viral Video: Pakistani man hits himself with shoes during fight with wife (WATCH)

    Honeymoon Horror: Bride breaks ankles in New York haunted house

    Honeymoon Horror: Bride breaks ankles in New York haunted house

    Dubai man gifts wife private island worth Rs 418 Crore so she could wear bikini RBA

    Dubai man gifts wife private island worth Rs 418 Crore so she could wear bikini

    WATCH: Adorable cat dressed as monk mesmerizes viewers with 'Attentive Meditation' NTI

    WATCH: Adorable cat dressed as monk mesmerizes viewers with 'Attentive Meditation'

    Mangaluru Owner pushes pet dog into garbage truck; here's what happened next RBA

    Mangaluru: Owner pushes pet dog into garbage truck; here's what happened next

    Recent Stories

    India and China reach agreement on border patrolling along LAC, announces Govt (WATCH) snt

    India and China reach agreement on border patrolling along LAC, announces Govt (WATCH)

    Weather: Cyclone expected to develop in Bay of Bengal, Kerala braces for rainfall with thunderstorms dmn

    Weather: Cyclone expected to develop in Bay of Bengal, Kerala braces for rainfall with thunderstorms

    Mumbai to Kolkata-7 places in India to enjoy Diwali RBA

    Mumbai to Kolkata-7 places in India to enjoy Diwali

    Easy Sofa Cushion Cleaning Tips at Home

    Tips and tricks to clean Sofa Cushions at home

    Easy Sofa Cushion Cleaning Tips at Home

    Tips and tricks to clean Sofa Cushions at home

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon