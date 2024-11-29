NZ vs ENG, 1st Test: 'Superman' Glenn Phillips' one-handed catch to dismiss Ollie Pope stuns Internet (WATCH)

New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips stunned fans and players alike with an extraordinary one-handed catch to dismiss England’s Ollie Pope during the first Test in Christchurch on Friday.

New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips stunned fans and players alike with an extraordinary one-handed catch to dismiss England’s Ollie Pope during the first Test in Christchurch on Friday. Phillips' fielding brilliance came during the 53rd over of England's first innings, halting Pope’s impressive knock of 77 off 98 balls.

The dismissal occurred just as Pope and Harry Brook were cruising with a commanding 151-run partnership for the fifth wicket. New Zealand skipper Tom Latham’s decision to reintroduce Tim Southee into the attack reaped immediate rewards, as the veteran pacer forced Pope to play a powerful cut shot to a short and wide delivery.

Positioned at backward point, Phillips displayed incredible athleticism and timing, leaping to grab the ball with one hand. The jaw-dropping catch brought the English batter’s innings to an abrupt end, leaving spectators and commentators in awe. The dismissal proved to be a pivotal moment for the hosts, injecting fresh energy into the Kiwi bowling unit.

Brook holds firm amidst spirited Kiwi fight

Despite Pope’s departure, Harry Brook remained undeterred, continuing to frustrate New Zealand’s bowlers with his authoritative stroke play. Brook continued his sensational run in Test cricket by reaching his seventh Test hundred and third of the year with a stylish cut shot off Tim Southee during the 61st over of England’s first innings. Brook, who came in with England reeling at 45 for 3, played a counterattacking knock that steadied the ship for his side. The milestone came with a back-of-a-length delivery that offered a hint of width, which Brook expertly cut past deep point for four.

At the time of filing this report, England were 264 for 5, trailing behind New Zealand by 84 runs.

The match hangs delicately in the balance as both teams vie for control in this highly competitive encounter. While New Zealand will look to capitalize on the breakthrough provided by Phillips' exceptional effort, England will hope Brook can guide them to a formidable first-innings total.

Here's a look at how social media users reacted to Glenn Phillips' catch:

