    Kerala youth's soulful rendition impresses two cops while patrolling on duty; watch video

    Kerala Police shared a video of a young man playing the guitar and singing a Malayalam song on Twitter. In the video, two cops in police uniforms can be seen standing on the hoverboards and listening to the soulful performance.

    First Published Jan 17, 2023, 7:53 PM IST

    We often encounter several artists performing popular songs on the streets. While some amaze us, many fail to get one's attention. However, a youth has spellbound Kerala cops with his soulful rendition.

    Yes, the Kerala police's official Twitter handle shared this video with the details about the incident in the caption. The video shows two on-duty policemen listening to the youth singing the Malayalam song 'Aaradhike' from Ambili. Going by the post, it looks like two police officers could not resist the beautiful composition by the artist in Kerala's Kochi.

    While the youth plays the guitar and sings the song, the two cops, in police uniform, stand on the hoverboards and listen to him with absolute attention. The video appears to be recorded on Kochi's Marine Drive walkway.

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 8068 views and 399 likes. While tweeting, the police team also appreciated the song; however, the officers using hoverboards without helmets infuriated social media users. A few netizens also appreciated the Kerala Police for sharing the captivating post on social media. A user wrote, "Aww...Marine drive miss aayunu. Nice initiative." Another person commented, "Where is the helmet , Mama..?"

    A few days ago, in one such incident, a youth named Shiv performed the Brahmastra movie song 'Kesariya' for two cops in Mumbai. The Mumbai Police shared his video on their official Instagram page, which has gone viral on social media. The video shows the street performer performing the Bollywood song along with two other men near Marine Drive during night patrolling. At that time, too, the police personnel enjoyed the youth's soulful rendition. The artiste also played the guitar and won netizens' attention with his musical talent.

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2023, 7:53 PM IST
