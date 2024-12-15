Taapsee Pannu reveals this SHOCKING news about her marriage; Read here

Taapsee Pannu recently left fans in shock when she revealed that she secretly married badminton player Mathias Boe in December 2023, not in March 2024, as previously believed. In an exclusive interaction, she shared details about their private wedding and the couple’s decision to keep it low-key

Taapsee Pannu reveals this SHOCKING news about her marriage; Read here ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 15, 2024, 1:44 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 15, 2024, 1:44 PM IST

Taapsee Pannu left everyone stunned when news of her marriage to boyfriend Mathias Boe broke in March 2024. However, she recently surprised fans again by revealing that the couple had actually tied the knot in December 2023, not March 2024. She shared this during an interaction with Agenda Aaj Tak.

Speaking about her intimate wedding, Taapsee explained that people were unaware of their marriage because they hadn't made any formal announcement. She revealed that they had gotten married in December of the previous year, and their wedding anniversary was approaching. According to her, the couple simply signed the papers at the time, and if she hadn't mentioned it, no one would have known about it.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

She further added that the couple wanted to maintain a clear distinction between their personal and professional lives. Taapsee observed that excessive exposure of one's personal life can negatively affect both aspects, as the successes and failures of a career often spill over into personal matters, causing unnecessary stress. She emphasized that she has always aimed to strike a balance between the two.

The actor and former Olympic medallist Mathias Boe officially tied the knot on March 23, 2024, in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. According to a source, the wedding took place in Udaipur, and the pre-wedding festivities began on March 20. The couple was determined to avoid media attention, as both are known for being private and reserved individuals. They preferred to keep the occasion low-key, away from the public eye.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday accepts THIS film made people take her seriously as an actor; Read on

Taapsee and Mathias met at the inaugural Indian Badminton League in 2013, where their relationship gradually blossomed. Over time, their families met, and Taapsee later shared in an interview that their connection began through chats on X (formerly Twitter) before they eventually met in person. A recent report mentioned that after dating for over a decade, the couple was planning to marry in March 2024.

On the work front, Taapsee was last seen in films such as Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan, and Khel Khel Mein.

