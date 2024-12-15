Navy Chief Dinesh K Tripathi embarks on 4-day visit to Indonesia to enhance bilateral ties

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi is on a four-day visit to Indonesia, holding talks with top officials to enhance naval cooperation and bilateral defence ties.
 

Author
Anish Kumar
First Published Dec 15, 2024, 1:20 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 15, 2024, 1:20 PM IST

New Delhi: Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Sunday (Dec 15) left on a four-day official visit to Indonesia to further consolidate the bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries. His visit, which will conclude on December 18, is in line with the deepening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with a focus on enhancing Naval Cooperation.

During the visit, Admiral Tripathi will engage in bilateral discussions with top Indonesian Government and defence officials, including Lt Gen Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (retd), Defence Minister of Indonesia, General Agus Subiyanto, Commander of Indonesian Armed Forces and Admiral Muhammad Ali, Chief of Staff of Indonesian Navy. 

Indian Navy PRO Captain Vivek Madhwal said that the talks are expected to cover a broad spectrum of defence cooperation areas, particularly maritime security, joint training initiatives, and exploring avenues for further strengthening the operational collaboration between the two navies.
 
“The visit underscores the strong maritime relations between the two countries conforming to the shared vision of India-Indonesia Maritime Cooperation in the Indo Pacific,” he said. 

The existing maritime cooperation between the two Navies encompasses a range of activities, including joint exercises, port visits, and training initiatives aimed at building capacity. 

Currently, the 43rd India-Indonesia Coordinated Patrol is underway (10-18 December) along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

“Adm Dinesh K Tripathi's engagements in Indonesia are expected to further strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two navies, ensuring enhanced collaboration in areas of mutual interest,” Captain Madhwal said.

In 2005, India and Indonesia established strategic partnership and elevated to a New Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018, which allowed new collaboration in the field of defence, industry, science and tech among others. In 2023, the two countries further expanded military-to-military engagements with Indian navy’s INS Sindhukesari docked in Jakarta for the first time in February 2023 for operational turnaround.

To enhance maritime connectivity in the region, as part of the Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) initiative, India is extending assistance to Indonesia in developing port infrastructure especially Sabang port in Aceh, a deep seaport that would allow India easier access to the Malacca Strait. 

It must be mentioned that Indonesia has also evinced interest in the BrahMos missile and Light Combat Aircraft among others.

