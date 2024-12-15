Sreeleela to make Tamil debut in SK25 with Sivakarthikeyan, directed by Sudha Kongara; Read on

Sreeleela, known for her hit performance in 'Kissik,' is set to make her Tamil debut in SK25, directed by Sudha Kongara, alongside Sivakarthikeyan. Fans eagerly await her next move.

Sreeleela, the rising star known for her captivating performances and mesmerizing dance moves, has quickly become one of the most talked-about names in the entertainment industry. With her stellar acting skills and undeniable screen presence, she has captured the hearts of audiences across the country. Sreeleela's recent performance in the hit song Kissik from Pushpa 2: The Rule has only added to her growing fanbase. Her electrifying dance moves, impeccable expressions, and sizzling chemistry with co-star Allu Arjun have made the song a chartbuster and solidified her status as a versatile and talented actress.

After making a huge impact in Telugu cinema, Sreeleela is now set to conquer the Tamil film industry. Her highly anticipated Tamil debut will be in the film SK25, directed by the renowned filmmaker Sudha Kongara. Kongara is known for her exceptional storytelling and impactful narratives, with films like Soorarai Pottru and Irudhi Suttru earning critical acclaim. Her collaboration with Sreeleela is already creating a buzz in the industry, and fans are eager to see how the actress will bring her charm to Tamil cinema.

Sreeleela will star opposite the talented Sivakarthikeyan in SK25. Sivakarthikeyan, known for his charismatic screen presence and successful films like Amaran, is one of Tamil cinema's top actors. The pairing of Sreeleela and Sivakarthikeyan has generated excitement, with many expecting their chemistry to be a highlight of the film. Produced by Dawn Pictures, SK25 promises to be an exciting addition to Tamil cinema, and Sreeleela's involvement only adds to the anticipation.

With her Tamil debut, Sreeleela is poised to expand her horizons and continue her rise as a pan-Indian star. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see her charm Tamil audiences, as her career continues to soar.

