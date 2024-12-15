Ananya Panday accepts THIS film made people take her seriously as an actor; Read on

Ananya Panday, who debuted at 18, has witnessed a transformative 2024 with the success of Call Me Bae and CTRL. Once criticized for her performances, the actress now feels audiences take her more seriously. Embracing personal growth and evolving stardom, she shines with exciting future projects

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday, who began her Bollywood journey at the age of 18, initially faced criticism and trolling for her performances. However, the actress recently shared that public perception has shifted, and she feels audiences now take her more seriously as an actor, especially after her work in the popular web series Call Me Bae and the film CTRL

In an interview with Grazia India, Ananya reflected on how 2024 has marked a significant turning point in her career, largely due to the release of Call Me Bae and CTRL. She revealed that both projects were filmed last year and expressed satisfaction in witnessing the outcomes of her efforts

Besides her professional achievements, the 26-year-old actress stated that she feels more at ease with herself in 2024, having embraced her individuality after facing personal struggles during her early 20s. Ananya highlighted that this year has been about personal growth and self-acceptance

Having recently starred in projects tackling contemporary issues such as the ill-effects of social media and the rapid expansion of AI, Ananya discussed how the concept of stardom has evolved. She observed that being a star today is no longer confined to box office success, as social media has created new avenues for individuals to gain fame. She pointed out that terms like "social media stars" are now commonplace due to the diverse platforms available

While acknowledging the rise of new forms of stardom, Ananya maintained that traditional superstars retain their unique aura. She admitted to being starstruck by them and noted that their influence remains distinct despite the changing dynamics of fame. For those unfamiliar with her career, Ananya made her Bollywood debut in Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. Her filmography includes movies like Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Gehraiyaan, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Dream Girl 2, and Liger. Most recently, she appeared in Vikramaditya Motwane's CTRL, co-starring Vihaan Samat. Ananya also has an exciting slate of upcoming projects, including an untitled Dharma film with Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan, based on the life of C. Sankaran Nair. Additionally, she is set to star in Chand Mera Dil alongside Lakshya.

